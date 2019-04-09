fbpx

One more body found in Odaw River after Sunday's downpour in Accra

BY: Getrude Ankah Nyavi
Body of a man believed to have drown after Sunday’s downpour

One body has been found in the Odaw River in Accra, after last Sunday's downpour.

The body, identified as a male adult was found Monday evening but could not be immediately retrieved.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) on Monday confirmed the death of five persons following Sunday's downpour and the subsequent floods in some areas in Accra, especially at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

An eye witness who gave his name as Emmanuel Zumdey identified the victim as a man who was washed away at ECOMOG near Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Sunday around 7:15 pm.

According to him, the deceased was cautioned when he tried to move through the flood waters at circle on Sunday, but he did not pay heed to the promptings.

He said they saw him holding a lady's hand walking towards a gutter near Circle wearing the same top [shirt] and when they called out to warn him that there was a gutter ahead, he did not listen.

He said a few minutes later, they heard the lady shouting for help and exclaiming that the husband had been washed away.

He said they were able to rescue the lady but could not save the guy.

According to other eyewitnesses, the body was seen in the river on Monday evening and when the police was alerted and they arrived at the scene, they could not immediately retrieve it because there was no diver available.

The body was still in the river as of 11 am Tuesday when Graphic Online visited the scene.

Below is a video from the scene