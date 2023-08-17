Ga Traditional Council bans funerals in Greater Accra from October 11 to 29

Gertrude Ankah and Maame Ama Tutuwa Kwaitoo Aug - 17 - 2023 , 20:58

The Ga Traditional Council has placed a ban on funeral rites in the Greater Accra region from October 11 to 29, 2023.

The banned is to enable the Ga State to mourn the demise of its queen mother and also for her burial rites.

The burial rites of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omardrul III have been scheduled for October 23 to 30, 2023.

This was disclosed by the council on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, when a book of condolence was opened for the chiefs in the state to sign in honour of the queen mother at the Ghana Traditional Council at the Kaneshie in Accra.

The Asere Tsono Mantse, Nii Quao Donkor I who spoke on behalf of the family further stated this year's homowo should be held in a solemn mood.

"The 2023 Homowo will resolutely be observed in a state of what is culturally known as "Odom" within the traditional jurisdiction". The conviviality usually associated with the festival shall be repressed”, he said.

He added that the sprinkling of the Kpokpoi would be performed only within the confines of prominent Traditional homes, and very prominent Royal Cemeteries.

Throwing more light on the directive alongside the function, the Chief of Protocol and Communications of the Ga Traditional Council, Mr Syverter Jude Kpakpo Parker Allotey said there would be no installation or induction into any traditional office during the period.

“There shall be neither any performance of traditional rites nor rituals leading to enstoolment, installation or induction into any traditional office”

He added that all markets in Accra would be draped in the traditional funeral colours of red and black in honour of the queen mother.

He, therefore, called on residents in the Ga State to abide by all directives before, during and after the burial.

“There shall be strict enforcement of solemnity in the traditional jurisdiction, while the Queen is laid in state before her final departure”, he added

The chiefs and leaders from Sempe Traditional Council, Osu Traditional Council, Asere Kototopou Traditional Area, Akumadjen Traditional Council, Queen Mothers Foundation, and Ga Dagbe International were among those who came to show mourn the late queen.

Nana Tsetse Agyemang IV, Queenmother of Nii Djan We, Nifa said Naa Dedei Omardrul III demise should not be a moment of mourning but an inspiration for the Gas to do more.

They also made donations, and provided items to support the preparations for the final funeral rites of the late Queen Mother.

Naa Omaedru, 88, who was known in private life as Naa Dedei Ablah was installed Ga Manye in 1963 at the age of 29.

She died at her residence in Dansoman on December 26, 2022.