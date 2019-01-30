Former GYEEDA Dept Coordinator questioned in connection with Ahmed Hussein-Suale’s murder

The Former Deputy Coordinator of the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship Development Agency (GYEEDA), Alhaji Alhassan Tapsoba has been interrogated by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), in connection with the killing of Tiger Eye PI investigator, Ahmed Hussein-Suale.
He was picked up by the BNI on Monday, January 21.
The Ashanti Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Officer, Mr. Abass Nurudeen, who made this known in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM said Alhaji Tapsoba's interrogation was as a result of a text message he sent to a close associate of Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
Expressing his displeasure with the BNI, Mr Nurudeen argued that "if someone can be interrogated for a harmless text message, then Kennedy Agyapong has no right to be walking around freely."
“The information he put up was that, he was arrested on suspicion. His arrest was in connection with the investigation of the Ahmed Suale murder... that he sent a text message to someone related to Anas, and they believed he is a person of interest in this whole investigation.
"But if that is the case, I think they shouldn’t have gone about the whole thing the way they did. The processes were shrouded in secrecy, and it was a fundamental bridge of due process relating to taking people in custody in this country. Why, if someone sends a harmless text message to a member of the Tigar PI team could be picked, why is Kennedy Agyapong waking around a free man,” he said.
Hussein-Suale who worked with the Tiger Eye Private Investigations, a private investigative company operated by ace journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, was killed by unknown assailants at Madina on January 16, 2019.
He was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck late in the night while driving home by unidentified men riding a motorbike.
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has since launched a full-scale investigation into the gruesome murder.
The CID said it had interrogated Mr Agyapong on the alleged inciting comments.