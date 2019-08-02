Fofa Origin brings innovation into wood carving

When he started the wood carving business, he knew that aside from the usual products, there was more he could do to add value to one of nature’s versatile raw materials.
After almost 20 years in the business, Mr Kingsley Forson of Fofa Origin Handcraft has finally found out that innovation has allowed him to produce unique pieces of wood basins for washrooms.
Fofa is simply an acronym for the ‘Forson Family.’
The Fofa wood basins, which come in different shapes and sizes, are made from natural and high quality wood including mahogany and can last for many years with appropriate handling.
While orders for this new product are trickling in, Mr Forson said he was exploring the possibility of increasing production so he could sell at a competitive price on both the local and international markets.
“The sinks production is giving me a lot of exposure and demand is steadily growing,” Mr Forson stated.
Production
Right behind the showroom of the Aburi Craft Village in the Eastern Region is Fofa workshop where all his pieces are produced. According to him, it took at least four days to finish one wash basin which made the product expensive.
“I need to get better machines to be able to produce faster than I am doing now and more importantly, bring down the cost,” he stated.
Currently, Mr Forson employs six workers who are mostly wood carvers.
The machines being used at the factory were handmade by Mr Forson about two years ago.
On display in his showroom at the craft village are classic products such as cups, serving trays, bowls, tables, key holders and complementary card holders.
There was also a wine rack, samples of the sink, and many more.
Early days
After completing the Aburi Secondary Technical School, Mr Forson said he had no help to further his education.
Fortunately for him, he had developed interest in the wood carving business while in school so he visited the site to sandpaper some of the works for other wood carvers.
“Once there was no support to continue with my education, I had to come here (Aburi Craft Village) to learn the trade.
Fortunately, I had a master who took me through the basics.
That was in 1992.
My inspiration is to produce virtually everything with wood so my products will be unique”, he stated.
Mr Forson said the journey had been difficult but with perseverance, the future looked bright for him and his workers.
“Looking back, I see that I have made a lot of progress and there are enormous prospects with what I have chosen to do,” he stated.