Flood: Korle Bu teaching hospital's endoscopy Unit to be relocated

The Management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital says efforts are being made to relocate the Endoscopy Unit of the facility to “a more conducive environment”.
It has therefore apologised to the general public for the recent flooding of the unit.
“It is under control and efforts are being made to relocate the unit to “a more conducive environment”, management said in a press statement on Thursday, June 23. 2020”
“This decision to relocate the Unit was taken prior to the flooding incident”, it added.
The management of the Hospital also explained that there has been a partial demolition of some old structures to make way for the second phase of the construction of a new Psychiatry Department to improve mental health services.
Read the full statement below