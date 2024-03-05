Effective governance necessary in addressing migration challenges — Defence Minister

Justice Agbenorsi Mar - 05 - 2024 , 05:50

ECOWAS member countries must put the necessary governance structures in place to reduce the desire of the youth to embark on illegal migration, the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, has said.

He mentioned some of the measures to stem the tide to include meeting demands of the people and respecting term limits and democratic structures.

The minister said failure to put such governance structures in place to discourage the youth who took the risk to travel across deserts but often got drowned in oceans would have dire consequences on the security of Africa.

Event

Mr Nitiwul, who was speaking at the end of the Third Kofi Annan Peace and Security Forum in Accra last Friday, described happenings in the subregion over the past four years as worrying.

The two-day event was on the theme: "Migration and societal resilience in a multipolar world order: Addressing Conflicts and building peace in Africa.”

It was attended by more than 200 delegates from Africa and Europe, including experts in migration, security and development.

Among issues discussed were climate change, conflict, issues of gender and youth, transnational organised crimes, building regional capacities to mitigate migration and conflicts.

The forum was instituted as tribute to the memory of the late Mr Kofi Annan — a former UN Secretary-General, who championed peace, human rights and inclusive societies.

Initiatives

The minister further urged regional, continental and global institutions to redouble their efforts to develop and support strategic initiatives to minimise the challenges facing the continent.

He stressed the need to build capacities of the youth to be able to sustain themselves as part of efforts to address the phenomenon of migration and related difficulties.

Mr Nitiwul said this could be achieved through governance structures that were effective, responsive and sought to reduce poverty and unemployment in the system.

“Good governance across Africa will ensure rapid development which ultimately will lead to increased development and jobs for the youth, thereby reducing migration,” he added.

Mr Nitiwul also advocated the establishment of robust structures that could mitigate the effects of climate change, drought and flooding to help build resilient communities and states.

The minister commended the Commandant of KAIPTC, Major General Richard Addo Gyane, and management of the centre for a successful forum.