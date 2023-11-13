Earth tremor felt in parts of Accra
Earth tremor felt in parts of Accra

Sunday's Earth Tremor in Accra was 3.6 in Magnitude - Geological Survey

Getrude Ankah Nyavi

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) says Sunday's [November 12, 2023] earth tremor in parts of Accra had a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale.

The GGSA in a press statement issued on Monday said the tremor was a minor event and was not expected to cause damage.

Residents in Weija, Nyanyano, Adenta, Bortianor, and other parts of Accra Central felt the tremor at around 7:20 a.m.

Read also: Earth Tremor hits parts of Accra

This was not the first time these areas in particular have experienced tremors.

"The epicentre of the tremor is about 7 kilometres off Weija (5.5318 N, 0.2933 W) in the Greater Accra Region, with origin time at 07:17:51am.”

The GGSA has advised residents to remain calm and to report any further tremors to the authority.

Attached below is a copy of the statement from GGSA:

Earth tremor measuring Magnitude 4.0 hits Accra and environs

Recurring earth tremors in Accra: Akufo-Addo tasks Ministry to prepare emergency plan

Geological Survey on earth tremor in Accra

Related articles:

News & Information you can trust.

Graphic Online, the digital news and media division of Graphic Communications Group Ltd, is Ghana’s largest, most credible, and oldest news provider, reaching millions of readers worldwide every day. GraphicOnline provides political,  business, entertainment, financial, national, and international news to audiences via desktop terminals and mobile apps.

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |