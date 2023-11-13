Sunday's Earth Tremor in Accra was 3.6 in Magnitude - Geological Survey
The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) says Sunday's [November 12, 2023] earth tremor in parts of Accra had a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale.
The GGSA in a press statement issued on Monday said the tremor was a minor event and was not expected to cause damage.
Residents in Weija, Nyanyano, Adenta, Bortianor, and other parts of Accra Central felt the tremor at around 7:20 a.m.
This was not the first time these areas in particular have experienced tremors.
"The epicentre of the tremor is about 7 kilometres off Weija (5.5318 N, 0.2933 W) in the Greater Accra Region, with origin time at 07:17:51am.”
The GGSA has advised residents to remain calm and to report any further tremors to the authority.
Attached below is a copy of the statement from GGSA:
