Dr Prempeh commends Ga Mantse for building bridges

Timothy Gobah Jun - 10 - 2024 , 09:50

The Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has lauded traditional authorities in the country for their relentless efforts at bringing people of diverse backgrounds together in a shared sense of community.

That remarkable achievement, he noted, was rooted in inclusivity, highlighting the role traditional authorities had played in fostering peaceful coexistence among Ghanaians. He eulogised the vibrant tapestry of cultures exhibited in the country, attesting to the harmonious relationships between communities and ethnic groupings over the years.

"Our strength lies in our unity, and our progress is rooted in the cordiality and peaceful coexistence among our diverse ethnic groups," he emphasised. Dr Prempeh, also known as Napo, made this observation during a visit to the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, at his residence in Accra last Friday.

The visit follows similar visits to the Omanhene of Sefwi Wiawso, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II, and the Awoamefia of the Anlo State, Togbi Sri III, in May 2024. Dr Prempeh noted that his visit aimed at enhancing relations between the government and traditional authorities.

He underscored the need for cordial relationship among Ghana’s ethnic groups, citing the longstanding relations between the Asantes and Gas. He referenced an archival document from July 25, 1946, showcasing a durbar held by the then Ga Mantse, King Tackie Tawiah II, in honour of the then Asantehene, Otumfuo Sir Agyeman Prempeh II.

The Ga Mantse expressed delight at Dr Prempeh's visit and recounted the cordial relationship between himself and the Asantehene. "I believe we must guard our peace jealously, as it is in that co-existence that we can have development. I am inclined to people who are not divisive, and so, I am happy to see you," he said.

He added, "On Sunday, I look forward to receiving my brother, Otumfuo, furthering the close bond of affection and great historical ties."