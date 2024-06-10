Previous article: Poverty in the midst of wealth: Sad story of farmers at Afram Plains

Business entity to leverage strategic partnership in Ghana

Maclean Kwofi Jun - 10 - 2024 , 09:57

An international firm in monitoring and security fencing, JVA, is to harness the power of strategic partnerships in Ghana to expand its reach and serve the vast market of nearly 500 million consumers across the West African sub-region.

Advertisement

This partnership is expected to help the firm strengthen its presence in the region and deliver cutting-edge security solutions to meet the growing demands of the West African market.

With its current partnership with Wire Weaving Industries (Ghana) Limited, JVA is poised to contribute significantly to the economic growth and development of the country and beyond.

Open for discussion

Speaking to the Daily Graphic at the ongoing 17th edition of the West Africa Mining and Power Exhibition and Conference (WAMPEX) in Accra, the Brand and Digital Marketing Manager of JVA, Ryan Du Tolt, said JVA was open to discussions on establishing a factory in the country that could produce monitoring and security fencing solutions for the West African market.

He said placing a factory in the country would enable JVA to better serve the local demand for high-quality security products. “By investing in a local manufacturing facility, we will aim to create jobs and stimulate economic growth in the region.

With this, our goal is to provide innovative and reliable security solutions that cater to the specific needs of the local market,” he said. Mr Du Tolt said Ghana was an important market for JVA, with significant growth potential and a strong demand for advanced security solutions.

He added that the company was committed to investing in the country's security infrastructure, creating jobs and stimulating economic development.

Satisfaction

The Marketing Manager said the parent JVA Technologies based in Australia partnered JVA South Africa to produce a product range to satisfy the needs of the world security electric fencing markets from simple domestic requirements to high-security installations.

“The two parties did this by leveraging over 50 years of experience in some of the world’s most testing international and local security markets. “JVA products and expertise have become trusted choices for local and international customers as they meet the strict specifications required to secure important government contracts for prisons, airports, power stations, banks, housing estates, defence facilities and municipalities,” he said.

Mr Du Tolt said the JVA’s global partnerships enable it to combine award-winning Australian engineering design expertise with South African, cost-effective, assembly and accessory manufacture.

He explained that from lessons learnt in challenging African, South American, Asian and other world markets, combined with the high-tech demands of Australia and countries such as America, Africa and Europe, JVA engineers have succeeded in producing a robust product range that continuously sets international standards of quality, innovation and cost-effectiveness.

The WAMPEX

The WAMPEX is an annual conference that pools together captains of the mining and power companies, West African ministers, international and local investors, researchers and traditional leaders.

The 17th edition of the WAMPEX is on the theme: “The mining and power hub: Driving sustainable investment opportunities in West Africa”. The three-day conference, scheduled between June 5 and 7, 2024, is expected to host 3,000 attendees, including 150 exhibiting companies from more than 20 countries.

It is an initiative of the Ghana Chamber of Mines with support from other corporate entities.