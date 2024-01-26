Daribi heads health administrators

Severious Kale-Dery Jan - 26 - 2024 , 10:12

The General Manager of the Presbyterian Health Service, Rev. Ezekiel Amadu Daribi has been elected President of the Association of Health Service Administrators, Ghana (AHSAG).

An ordained minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. Daribi is also the Hospital Administrator for the Presbyterian Hospital, Agogo.

Rev Daribi, who was elected at the 46th Annual General Conference (AGM) of AHSAG held at Abokobi in Accra, will lead his newly elected executive to serve for the next two years.

Other Executives

At the election, the Council Chairman, Dr Kwasi Addai-Donkoh was retained.

Other executives who were also elected to steer the affairs of the association with the Council Chairman and the President are Bernard Fiifi Polley, Vice-President, Abdul Rashid Mohammed, General Secretary, Agyen Asiedu, Deputy General Secretary and Ernest Xeve, Financial Secretary.

The rest are Phanuel F. Gedzie, Treasurer; Nancy Waaley, Welfare Officer; Evans Akwasi Appiah, Public Relations Officer; Godswill Domie, National Executive Member and Thomas Chireh Kuusanoo, National Executive Member.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic, Rev. Daribi pledged to ensure transparent leadership, good governance and sustain members’ interest in the association.

“As the newly elected president, l will bring transparent leadership, good governance, promote the interest of my members and continue and finish the unfinished business of the outgoing National Executive Council (NEC) and widen the revenue net of the association,” he stated.

Work experience

Rev. Daribi has a wealth of experience in hospital administration, having worked as the Head of Administration and Area Board Secretary at the Presbyterian Hospital, Dormaa-Ahenkro and also as the General Manager of the Presbyterian Health Service, Kwahu Area.

Under his stewardship as the Hospital Administrator for the Presbyterian, Donkorkrom, the hospital chalked up many successes.

Rev. Daribi is a member in good standing of the Institute of Directors Ghana and a Chartered Member of the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultant, Ghana.