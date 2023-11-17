Cuba grateful for Ghana’s support – Vice President Valdes Mesa

Chris Nunoo Nov - 17 - 2023 , 07:09

The Cuban Government has commended Ghana for the support it has always given her in the fight against the US blockade.

It said Ghana was the first in the African Union (AU) which voted 14 times to support Cuba for the lifting of the blockade and also in the United Nations (UN).

The Cuban Vice-President, Salvador Valdes Mesa, who made this known, also thanked Ghana for her support in multilateral affairs.

Mr Mesal, who spoke through an interpretor, was addressing a function when he called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra last Tuesday.

“Thank you for the support Ghana has always given us in our fight against the blockade.

First in the AU that has been voting 14 times for us, for the lifting of the blockade and also in the UN.

I will also like to thank Ghana for her support in multilateral affairs,” he said.

Support

Mr Mesal, who was in the country for the first time, also acknowledged all the support that Ghana had been giving to Cuba during the presidency of G77 in China.

He also thanked President Akufo-Addo for his presence during the G77 Summit in Havana last September as well as his contribution to the debate and the outcome of the summit.

He further expressed the hope that President Akufo-Addo would be present in the UAE in November 28 to December 2, 2023 for the next summit which, he said, would be in the frame work of Cop 28.

Ghana-Cuba relations

President Akufo-Addo traced the relations between Ghana and Cuba to the independence era and to the era when scholarships were given to several young Ghanaians.

He said Cuba was a good friend of Ghana and that the Cuban doctors, who have worked in Ghana, had been a very important part of the medical outreach of the country.

“Our support for Cuba on the blockade is a support based on principle and consistently supported resolutions demanding the lifting of the blockade and will continue to be the policy of the Ghana Government,” President Akufo-Addo stated and said “it was the same basis on which we have also supported the membership of Cuba for the human right council.”

The Cuban Vice-President is on a four-nation African tour that will end on November 22.

With Ghana as his first stop, he is also expected to visit Guinea Bissau, Rwanda, and Ethiopia.

The official Cuban delegation also includes First Deputy Health Minister Tania Margarita Cruz Hernández and Deputy Director General of Bilateral Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Angel Villa Hernández.

On the second day of the Cuban Vice-President’s visit, he laid a wreath at the monument of Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of Ghana.

Before meeting President Akufo-Addo yesterday, Mr Valdes MesaI met with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and some Members of Parliament (MPs).

He also visited former President Kufuor to commiserate with him over the death of his wife and former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor.