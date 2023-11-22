CTVET trains 19,062 under TVET Voucher Project

Severious Kale-Dery Nov - 22 - 2023 , 08:34

The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) has trained 19,062 master craft persons and apprentices since 2018 under the Ghana TVET Voucher Project (GTVP).

Out of the over 19,000 beneficiaries, 13,883, representing 73 per cent are females, while the remaining 5,179 are males.

Additionally, 9,226, representing 48 per cent of them are apprentices and 9,736 master craft persons, representing 52 per cent.

Ghana TVET Voucher Project

The Head of Corporate Affairs for CTVET, Albert Opare, disclosed this in an interview after an official visit to the Dabokpa Technical Institute in Tamale in the Northern Region.

The GTVP is a project under the Ghanaian-German Financial Development Cooperation, co-financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through KfW Development Bank, and the Government of Ghana, with the CTVET being the implementing agency.

Mr Opare added that a total of 128 training providers participated in the GTVP at 285 training centres throughout the country, while about 100 trade associations supplied the master craft persons and apprentices for the training.

He explained that the government planned to expand the project even further, and had secured additional funding of $60 million from the World Bank and 40 million Euros from the German Government through KFW Bank to train at least 50,000 more beneficiaries over the next five years.

“The GTVP provides demand-driven training vouchers to CTVET-registered master craft persons, their apprentices and workers.

“The vouchers are used to fund competency-based training (CBT) courses in CTVET–accredited training institutions for certification in the National Proficiency Levels I and II, as well as Certificate I and II respectively,” he said.

Skills areas

Mr Opare told the Daily Graphic in an interview that the beneficiaries received the training in skills areas such as automotive repairs, cosmetology, garment, welding, consumer electronics, plumbing, electrical installation, block laying and furniture making.

He said in addition to the training provided, the GTVP project had had a positive impact on the TVET system in the country.

Mr Opare mentioned that numerous training institutions had been encouraged through the project to register with CTVET and were keen to achieve official accreditation for CBT implementation.

He explained that as a result of that it had led to trade associations and informal sector training providers being encouraged to register with CTVET.

“Furthermore, through the project, Ghana has witnessed the CBT approach being implemented on a large scale for a large number of Ghanaian youths.

“Moreover, we have witnessed the modernisation of traditional apprenticeship system through the implementation of the project,” he said.

Mr Opare explained that the project had strengthened CTVET as the regulatory body for TVET in the country.

At Dabokpa, the Director-General of the CTVET, Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, who presented certificate, to trainees at the Dabokpa Technical Institute under the project, commended the trainees for availing themselves to develop their skills.