COVID-19: Over 200,000 vaccinated in Ghana in 6 days

Over 200,000 people in Ghana have been vaccinated against the deadly Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the last six days.
As of Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 8pm, a total of 202,252 people have had their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination.
The Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye made this known Monday afternoon at a press briefing at the Peduase Lodge where the Cabinet is on a 3-day retreat.
The COVID-19 vaccination started in Ghana on March 2, 2021 using the AstraZeneca vaccine.
As of close of day March 7, a total of 202, 252 persons had been vaccinated with the Greater Accra Region having the highest number of persons - 128,088 vaccinated.
Friday the 5th of March saw the highest number of persons vaccinated with 46,780.
The proportion of persons vaccinated by sex is almost 50:50.
Ashanti has a total of 69,325 vaccinated as of Sunday night whilst the Kasoa area in the Central Region had a total of 4639 vaccinated as of Sunday night.
Below is a breakdown of Vaccinations by sex and region.
Giving an outlook of the disease in Ghana Dr Kuma Aboagye said the downward decline in COVID-19 cases remains steady and the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) continues to see a decline in recorded cases and the positivity rate among passengers.
He insisted on the need to maintain the COVID-19 safety protocols in order to maintain the gains.
He said the vaccination campaign will further contribute to a reduction in cases in Ghana.
Next steps
The next steps are that Ghana will continue to pursue additional vaccines for health workers in other districts and regions to be vaccinated, he said.
He said there are plans to acquire additional Cold Chain equipment including ultra negative freezers, sustain public education on adherence to safety protocols and vaccine uptake.
Going forward, Dr Kuma Aboagye said a vaccine App would be used for appointment and pre-registration.
more to follow...
