Couple support Senya Beraku Health Centre

A commissioner of Police (COP) of the Ghana Police Service, Mr David Nenyi Ampah-Bennin and his wife, Mrs Mercy Ampah-Bennin, have provided GHC 5,000 to the Senya Beraku Health Centre to support destitutes and other needy people who cannot pay for their medical treatment.
The gesture is to ensure that the health needs of those who could not afford health care were met.
The couple indicated that their support would be for a year, after which they would decide what further support to give the health centre.
Handing over the money to the Head of the health centre, Ms Rosemond N.D. Williams, Mr Ampah-Bennin noted that “this gesture is an opportunity to share the blessings the Almighty has bestowed on us with our brothers and sisters in need in a dignified way.”
Heartbreaking stories
Mr Ampah-Bennin said “day in, day out there are heartbreaking stories of families whose loved ones were detained at health facilities because of their inability to settle their medical bills. “
He said although the number of persons in need of such support might be more, he and his wife were encouraged by the firm belief that their gesture could inspire other individuals or corporate bodies to emulate it on a greater scale.
“Senya Beraku is a community that evokes fond memories in me because that is where I was born and bred.
This is where my formative years started in elementary school.
Today as I stand here, I am a pastor and Commissioner of Police, accomplishments that traced their humble beginnings here,” Mr Ampah-Bennin said.
Kind gesture
Ms Williams thanked Mr and Mrs Ampah-Bennin for their kind gesture, adding that it would be of great help to patients who did not have money for health care.
“Sometimes, people come here and they cannot pay anything at all. This would definitely help them,” she said, adding that every amount of the money spent would be accounted for.
Rev. Hamzah Abubakar, the Senior Pastor of the Assemblies of God Church, Adabraka and Rev. S.J. Kusi Asumadu, District Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, Senya Beraku, thanked Mr and Mrs Ampah-Bennin for their support to the people of Senya Beraku.
The Kyidomhene of Senya Beraku, Nenyi Kwamina Nkwanta II, urged other people to support the needy in society.