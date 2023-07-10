Church provides Nfensi JHS with ICT lab, other facilities

Emmanuel Baah Jul - 10 - 2023 , 08:44

The Moments of Glory Prayer Army (MOGPA) has built a multipurpose Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory for pupils of the Mfensi D/A Junior High School in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District in the Ashanti Region.

The facility has been provided with 40 desktop computers, a well-stocked library and a mechanised borehole to ensure uninterrupted water supply.

The leadership of the church last Thursday inaugurated and handed over the facilities to the school at a durbar which was attended by the entire Nfensi community.

Also present at the durbar were the District Chief Executive, Rebecca Yeboah, the District Director of Education, Frank Duah Boateng, and some traditional leaders.

The pupils, through drama, poetry recitals and cultural performances, expressed their appreciation to the church for its benevolence towards the school.

Empowerment

In a short remark, an Associate Pastor of the church, Pastor James Asiedu Mensah, said MOGPA was not interested in only winning souls for Christ but also sought to empower the people through social interventions, especially in the area of education.

Speaking on behalf of the Founder of MOGPA, Reverend Isaac Osei-Bonsu, he reiterated the church’s commitment to building the capacity of the future leaders to enable them to live responsible lives.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the church, the Headmaster of the school, Nicolas Frimpong, said since its inception in 1963 the school had not seen a major improvement.

He stated that with a current pupils’ population of over 200, the school was still deprived and needed timely assistance, adding that the government alone could not shoulder all responsibilities.

The District Education Director, Mr Boateng, underscored the effectiveness of ICT in today’s world and lauded the church for coming to the aid of the school.

For her part, the DCE commended the church for supporting the government’s effort and said it behoved all to help build a ‘Ghana Beyond Aid”.

She assured the people of the government’s commitment to creating opportunities for the people through its free Senior High School Education, among other flagship social intervention programmes.