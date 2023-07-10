Serve with integrity - ICGC pastor urges Chief Justice

Della Russel Ocloo Jul - 10 - 2023

A Pastor of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Rev. Anthony Cudjoe, has challenged the Chief Justice (CJ), Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, to serve with integrity and not allow personal interest to override her office.

The honour of being appointed as Chief Justice, he said, was a responsibility, first towards God, and the nation.

Rev. Cudjoe, who is also the Head Pastor of the Calvary Temple (ICGC) at Sakumono, made the call during a thanksgiving and dedication service in honour of Justice Torkornoo last Friday.

“If people had doubts in the court system, your tenure should bring hope again into the system,” the minister of the gospel said.

Patrons

The colourful event had in attendance Justices of the Supreme Court, including Justice Baffoe Bonnie, Justice Professor Henrietta Mensah Bonsu, Justice Yonny Kulendi, the Judicial Secretary, Justice Pamela Addo; a retired Supreme Court judge, Justice Jones Dotse, justices of the Appeals Court, high court judges, magistrates and senior members of the Judicial Service.

Selected government officials, including a Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, and the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund, Naa Torshie Addo-Lartey, were also present.

It saw patrons dance and rejoice with Justice Torkornoo, who was sworn into office as the 15th Chief Justice by President Nana Akufo-Addo on June 12, this year.

The leadership of Aglow Women Ministry was also present, as well as associates and family members of the CJ.

Christian Community

Rev. Cudjoe maintained that whereas the eyes of Ghana and the church were on the CJ, the Christian community, particularly, would want to take pride in her achievements, considering her faith and the important role she played in the church.

“You are a trophy for the Christian community, and I urge you to make the church and the Christian community proud by serving Ghana with wisdom and understanding,” the minister said.

He emphasised that whereas people might understand issues based on previous experiences or what they perceived as reality, it would be important for her to seek clarity in all matters before making judgements, so that her decisions would be sound and clear.

Rev. Cudjoe further urged her to always seek guidance from God to give her honest people who would work with her on the journey.

CJ

An elated CJ, who was full of praise for her late father, Abraham Sackey, who encouraged her to study Law because he admired women lawyers, also thanked the leadership of the ICGC Calvary Temple and the Christian community for standing with her.

She said when she was offered the position to join the bench away from private practice, a position she didn't want initially, her father, Rev. Cudjoe, and her husband encouraged her to accept the position.

"When I received my first pay and how paltry it was, I asked myself, what did I do?” she recalled.

She said she prayed to God to allow her the grace to be just in her thoughts and ways and to find every good and pure way to give justice according to the laws of the nation.

Justice Torkornoo expressed the hope that the Judicial Service would be equipped with knowledge and the will to do justice for all manner of people, whether rich or poor, healthy or strong, old or young.

She also prayed for God’s blessings for all judges so that they could have the purity of heart, integrity of mind and the commitment to serve.