Church of Pentecost spends GH¢17.1m to support members’ education

Emmanuel Bonney May - 02 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Church of Pentecost (CoP) last year spent GH¢17.18 million to support the educational needs of members at various levels.

It included GH¢957,535.66 which was spent on the Headquarters Pentecost Education Scholarship Scheme to provide full scholarships primarily to tertiary students studying outside the Pentecost University.

In addition, the CoP spent GH¢1.81 million to support individuals in apprenticeship while investing GH¢10.73 million towards the healthcare support of its members.

The Chairman of the CoP, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, disclosed these at the 47th Session of the General Council Meetings at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region last Wednesday.

The three-day programme was on the theme: "Unleashed To Live A Life Worthy of Your Calling".

State of the Church

In the state of the church address, Apostle Nyamekye said at the end of December, last year, a total of 108 educational institutions, comprising 104 basic schools, three senior high schools and one vocational training institute, had been established and duly recognised by the Pentecost Social Services (PENTSOS).

He said PENTSOS also supported infrastructure development in many of its educational institutions.

In 2024, the church undertook 461,844 evangelistic outreaches, marking a substantial increase of 18.3 per cent over the previous year's total of 390,545.

The outreaches, he said, resulted in 432,470 souls won for the Lord, 351,981 of whom chose to fellowship with the CoP.

Apostle Nyamekye said as of December 2024, the church had reported a total of 27,106 assemblies and districts worldwide, marking a 2.2 per cent increase in assemblies and a 4.3 per cent rise in districts compared to the previous year.

On health, the CoP Chairman stated that in 2024, 11 healthcare facilities, which included four hospitals and eight clinics, operated nationwide, providing high-quality services in both urban and rural areas.

He said the outpatient attendance for the year totalled 234,516, up from 217,970, indicating a growth rate of 7.9 per cent.

"The Pentecost Health Service Unit has a total staff strength of 1,199, higher than the previous year's 1,096.

"It is worth mentioning that the Pentecost International Worship Centre, Graceland (Teshie Nungua), constructed, furnished and donated a CHPS health facility to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) for operation and management at the Ayetsekope community in the Kete-Krachi area," he said.

Again, he said the construction of the clinic at Abesewa in the Abuakwa Area, under the supervision of the Projects and Estate Department, was completed and furnished at the beginning of the year.

Apostle Nyamekye said it was also gratifying to note that the newly constructed Pentecost Clinic, Teshie Praso (Konongo Area), had been officially registered under the Christian Health Association of Ghana as a recognised facility and was fully operational.

"As of December 2024, construction was underway on three new health facilities, each at various stages of completion.

These facilities are located in Ohene Nkwanta within the Konongo Area, Kumbangre in the Bolga Area and Asuadei in the Abuakwa Area," he said.

Moreover, he said a specialist hospital under construction in Accra was progressing steadily.

He said feasibility studies had been conducted in three potential locations: Dwarf Island in the Afram Plains Area, Pesator in the Effiduase Area and the Dawusasu community in the Ashanti Bekwai Area, exploring the possibility of establishing health facilities in those communities.