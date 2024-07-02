Church of Pentecost launches crusade to win 10,000 souls

Chris Nunoo Jul - 02 - 2024 , 09:57

The Church of Pentecost Evangelism Ministry has launched a four-day gospel crusade to win over 10,000 souls into their fold.

Advertisement

Dubbed “Greater Accra unleashed crusade", the gathering being organised in collaboration with the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Committee (RCC) of the church is expected to take place at the Black Star Square from August 20 to 24, this year.

A National Executive Member of the Evangelism Committee, Pastor Frank Awuah Fordjor, at the launch of the crusade in Accra last Sunday explained that morning sessions would begin on August 21 and end on August 23, this year at the area level, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., while the evening sessions begin from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The time schedules, according to Pastor Fordjor, were to ensure that everyone could be part of the unleashed crusade, which is on the theme: “Be reconciled to him”. There would also be children’s service on Saturday morning (August 24, 2024) at various locations of the church.

Evangelism

Describing activities preceding the crusade as a community saturated evangelism in the Greater Accra Region, Pastor Fordjor said about 8,000 members of the church, officers and pastors had been trained to embark on the evangelism activities, beginning with personal evangelism, house to house, shops, lorry stations, ‘ghettos’, hospitals, prisons and schools.

He explained that 10 people from the group would be sent (unleashed) from each local assembly every day from now till the crusade starts on August 20, this year. As part of the evangelism, Pastor Fordjor said, 13 cinema vans would also be sent to communities which had been zoned.

They are Kaneshie, Ablekuma, Odorkor and Dansoman which he said would get four cinema vans, La, Teshie-Nungua and Achimota, three vans; Kasoa and downtown Ofaakor, two vans; Madina and Haatso, two vans, and Tema and Ashaiman zone also two vans.

“There will be football games and also digital evangelism. There will also be medical outreach which is not just screening but evangelism included,” Pastor Fordjor emphasised.

Follow-up

The Director of Evangelism of the church, Apostle Dr Amos Jimmy Markin, for his part, pointed out that the upcoming crusade was a follow-up to what the church had done in many parts of the country.

Apostle Dr Markin said the next crusade by the church would take place in Togo next month.

Apostle Dr Markin expressed appreciation to the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, for all his support and initiative for evangelism in the church and towards the Great Commission.

Exaltation

In an exaltation, an Executive Council Member and Area Head of La, Apostle Dr Dieudonne K. Nuekpe, said reconciliation brought together the things that broke the unity between God and man.

Therefore, he said: “Our hearts desire at this time is that men and women in Greater Accra and beyond will be reconciled to the Lord their Maker.”

Apostle Nuekpe, who launched the crusade, said the church could not fail God in accomplishing that divine mandate since God had entrusted that mandate to the church to reconcile men and women unto him.

“Nothing can bring transformation in the world except the word of God, preached in the power of the Holy Spirit. The gospel has power to transform the world as well as systems and cultures,” he added.