NDPC Director-General dies

Daily Graphic Jul - 02 - 2024 , 09:57

The Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa, has passed away.

The development planner and economist died in the early hours of yesterday at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital. A family source told the Daily Graphic that Dr Mensah-Abrampa was rushed to hospital after a sudden illness.

His passing has sent shock waves across sections of the public, with tributes pouring in from various sectors, including government, academia and the development community. Dr Mensah-Abrampa was a respected figure in development planning and economics, with 28 years of experience in the field.

He was a lecturer and had worked with numerous organisations, including the United Nations Development Programme and the World Bank. His leadership at the NDPC was instrumental in shaping Ghana's development agenda, with the recent one being the launch of Vision 2057, a long-term national development perspective framework.

“It is our sincere hope that the utilisation of this framework will serve as a foundation for shaping political party manifestos and influencing the preparation of subsequent coordinated programmes for social and economic development as well as a medium-term national development policy framework,” Dr Mensah-Abrampa wrote in the policy framework.

He was a gazetted traditional leader as the Fotosanfohene of Denkyira Traditional Council, with the stool name Nana Dr Esseim Kwaakontan III.