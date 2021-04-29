Church of Pentecost inaugurates Ga Assembly at Dansoman

The Church of Pentecost, James McKeown Worship Centre (JMWC), Korle Gonno in the Dansoman Area of Accra, has inaugurated its newly established Ga Assembly, Anunyam Ga Asafo.
The inauguration and ordination ceremony climaxed the church's week-long revival programme dubbed: "Prophetic Encounter with the Area Head".
The Area Head for the Church of Pentecost (C.O.P) Dansoman Area, Prophet Ebenezer Kofi Appiah, who ministered on the topic: “Getting connected to a glorious Church”, said to be connected to the church, one must strive to stay connected to the Holy Spirit at all times.
“Always desire for the Holy spirit, yearn for him and be filled with him all the time. Come to church filled with the Holy Spirit”, he added.
The prophet also ordained 27 new officers of the church, comprising seven elders, 10 deacons and 10 deaconesses.
Vision
The Resident Minister of the church, Rev. (Dr) Perez Sepenu said the aim for the establishment of a Ga Assembly was to build an assembly that was culturally relevant to meet the spiritual, physical, social and psychological needs of the indigenous Ga population within the catchment area of the church.
He said that was in line with the overarching vision of the Church of Pentecost aiming to become a global Pentecostal Church that was culturally relevant through vibrant evangelism, strategic church planting, discipleship and holistic ministry in order to "posses the nations" for Christ.
Unveiling Ga Assembly
The Chief of Korle Gonno, Nii Tackie Owuowu IV, assisted by the Area Head, Prophet Appiah, and the Resident Minister’s wife, Dr (Mrs) Naa Akushia Sepenu, jointly unveiled the new name for the assembly.
The church also appointed Elder Isaac Quaye as the first Presiding Elder for the new assembly, and 10 other principal officers comprising the local secretary, women's ministry leaders, PEMEM leaders, evangelism leaders, youth leaders, financial secretary and welfare leader.
The Area Head prayed for the new presbytery and asked God to use them (presbytery) to do exploits for the growth and success of the new assembly
Nii Owuowu IV expressed delight in the initiative of the church and applauded the leadership of the church for establishing a new assembly that was dedicated to the Ga community.
Donation
The Assemblyman for the Korle Gonno Electoral Area, Mr Ivan Esinam Tekpli, donated cash and PPE to the church.
Additionally, a representative of the 2020 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Ablekuma South Constituency, Mr Bernard Brown, also donated some money to support the work of the assembly.