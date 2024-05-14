Chereponi Agenda 111 hospital project stalls

May - 14 - 2024

Residents of Chereponi in the North East Region have expressed displeasure about the slow pace of work on the Agenda 111 hospital project in the area.

The project which started in 2021 was expected to be completed in August this year but it has since stalled. The two contractors – Orlin Construction Ghana Limited and Savannah Empires Construction working on the project- have moved their equipment from the construction site.

Progress of work

So far, a section of the project is at the roofing level, while the remaining is at the foundation level. Also, building materials and equipment which were at the site have been evacuated by the contractors.

Some of the structures are at the roofing level

Sources who spoke to the Daily Graphic said the contractors left the site because of a lack of funds. The Agenda 111 hospital project, a flagship initiative of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, aims to improve healthcare delivery in the area.

Currently, there is only one polyclinic at Chereponi which serves the entire district. Even with that, patients are compelled to lie on the floor due to a lack of beds and congestion.

To press home their demand for the speedy completion of the project, the residents have petitioned the President through the District Assembly. In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Spokesperson for the residents, Kwame Kojo Mahamud, said there was nothing to show that the project would be completed on schedule.

“If you go to Chereponi Polyclinic, you will see patients lying on the bare floor all in the name of no beds in the hospital, but we think that if this hospital is fully completed, all these problems will be a thing of the past," he said.

He, therefore, made a passionate appeal to the government to see to the speedy completion of the facility to improve healthcare delivery in the area. The District Coordinating Director, Mohammed Awolo, who received the petition on behalf of the District Chief Executive, pledged to forward it to the appropriate quarters for the necessary action.

