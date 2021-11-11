CEDEM AG donates immunity boosting products, PPE to Maamobi Polyclinic

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CEDEM AG, a Swiss-based global nutraceutical company, Ms. Rasha Oudeh, has donated immunity-boosting products and personal protection equipment (PPE) to the Maamobi Polyclinic in the Greater Accra Region.
The items, valued $5,000 (GH30,000), included vitamin c, vitamin ions, paracetamol, face masks and hand sanitisers.
The CEDEM AG founder, who is on business trip to Ghana, presented the items to the polyclinic on Tuesday (November 10).
She was accompanied by a Public Health Pharmacist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), Sheikh Dr. Ibrahim Ibn Saana (PhD).
Presentation of items
A Principal Nursing Officer at the Emergency Unit of the Mamobi Polyclinic, Ms. Mary Yost, received the items on behalf of the administrator of the facility, Helen Tettey.
Ms. Oudeh said the donation to the facility was the first phase of donations the company would make to health facilities, including the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).
"Donating to health facilities is part of our corporate social responsibility (CSR). When we take our business to any country, we try to support the citizens; and especially during an era of a pandemic, the best thing to do is to support health facilities to save lives," she said.
She urged members of the public to pay more attention to their safety by adhering to the COVID-19 protocols which include handwashing with soap, social distancing and wearing of nose mask.
CEDEM AG in Ghana
Touching on her business, she said CEDEM AG decided to venture into Ghana because of the country’s reputation for peace and stability in Africa.
Again, she said Ghana had high regulatory standards and a business-friendly environment which was conducive for trade and commerce.
Ms. Oudeh said CEDEM AG products had been certified by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in Ghana.
Timely donation
For her part, Ms. Yost said the donation of immunity boosters and PPE to the Mamobi Polyclinic would help to improve Healthcare and safety in the era of COVID-19.
"For both the staff and our clients, this donation will help us a lot to stay safe and keep healthy during this era of a pandemic," she said.
She also appealed to members of the public and corporate bodies to extend similar support to the hospital.