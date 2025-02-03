Buipewura calls for ceasefire in Bawku chieftaincy conflict

The Vice-President of the National House of Chiefs, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II, has urged feuding factions in the Bawku chieftaincy conflict to lay down their arms and foster a peaceful environment to facilitate the ongoing dialogue and resolution.

He intimated that the conflict, which dates back to the pre-Independence era, was currently the most intense and protracted chieftaincy dispute taking a toll on lives in the country; hence, the need to nip it in the bud.

He, however, lauded President John Dramani Mahama for his recent visits to the Overlords of Mamprugu and Bawku as part of efforts to find a lasting solution to the dispute.

Visit

Buipewura Jinapor II made the call when he paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi to thank the Overlord for his support towards his overwhelming victory as the Vice-President of the National House of Chiefs.

Buipewura Jinapor II secured a significant victory in the election held on Friday, November 22, 2024, in Kumasi, amassing 52 votes to defeat three other contenders.

Agriculture

Given the huge agriculture potential in the north, the Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area emphasised the need to invest more resources in the agricultural sector to ensure food security in the region and the nation as a whole.

He proposed the establishment of the Northern Ghana Regional Farmers Association (NGRFA) to enhance coordination and support for agricultural development.

Confidence

In his remarks, Ya-Na expressed confidence in Buipewura Jinapor II’s leadership as the Vice-President of the National House of Chiefs and pledged his continued support to advance traditional governance and development.

He also appealed to him to facilitate the approval of the Dagbon Constitution, which had been submitted to the National House of Chiefs since last year but remained unapproved, adding that the constitution would go a long way to strengthen traditional governance within the Dagbon Kingdom.

