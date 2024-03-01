Buildings, structures pulled down at Buduburam

Emmanuel Bonney Mar - 01 - 2024 , 06:49

More than 100 buildings and structures situated in part of Gomoa Buduburam (defunct Liberia Camp) in the Central Region have been pulled down to make way for a market for traders along the main Kasoa-Winneba Road.

The exercise which began last Tuesday is being executed by the chiefs of Gomoa Fetteh and those at Gomoa Buduburam.

The demolition exercise, among other things, they said was to find a suitable place to relocate traders along the main road leading to Cape Coast.

The relocation of the traders is to pave way for the smooth execution of the dualisation of the Kasoa -Winneba Road Project.

During a visit the Buduburam Camp yesterday it was realised that over 100 houses and other structures including containers and kiosks had been pulled down by a bulldozer being supervised by the traditional authorities.

At the time of the Daily Graphic visit at about 9 a.m., many of the buildings and structures were being pulled down, while some residents were seen picking some items they thought could still be re-used.

They included roofing sheets, door frames and wires.

Salvage

Some who were able to salvage their personal belongings before their structures were pulled down had also hired KIA trucks and pick-up vehicles to cart their things away.

While some of the victims were seen moving out of the camp on boarded vehicles, others had relocated to the Buduburam Point Hope D/A Basic School to seek shelter.

Victims

A beautician, Loyce Johnson, said she had moved her belongings to the Buduburam Basic School since she did not have anywhere to go to.

She claimed she was not given notice to move out.

Another victim, Fatu Gipson, said she and her family members were asleep when they were asked to move out for the demolition.

"We were able to pick some of our things because the bulldozer was right behind us.

Nathaniel Sackor, also a victim, called on the United Nations High Commission for Refugees to activate the last aspect of the cessation clause of resettlement to address the problem once and for all.

Earlier, a letter addressed to the Central East Regional Police Commander and signed by the Twafohen of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area (Gomoa Fetteh), Nana Abor Atta, said with the ongoing road project from Winneba to Kasoa whichhad affected the people selling along the road, Gomoa Fetteh Traditional Council with Odikro of Buduburam had released a land for the market women.

In view of that, it said Nananom were requesting for Police protection on March 1, 2024 to demolish some of the temporary buildings at the place allocated for the market

women

"We are also asking the Ghana Water Company and Electricity Company of Ghana to assist in this demolition to enable us to settle the market women.

"We count on your usual co-operation," the letter dated February 22, 2024, said.

The letter was copied to the District Police Commander at Buduburam, the District Police Commander at Kasoa and the Gomoa East District Chief Executive, among others.

On hold

In October 2021, the government put on hold the intended demolition of the Gomoa Buduburam Refugee Camp to give the Ghana Refugee Board (GRB) some time to evacuate about 400 Liberian refugees from the place.

They were to be evacuated to a refugees camp in the Western Region once the shelters being renovated for occupation were ready.