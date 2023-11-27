Be hopeful, future looks brighter - Oppong Nkrumah urges Ghanaians

Vincent Amenuveve Nov - 27 - 2023 , 06:36

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has urged Ghanaians, especially the youth, to remain hopeful, saying despite the challenges that confront society, the future looks brighter with many opportunities.

He, however, cautioned that in order to take advantage of opportunities, the youth had to be “well grounded”, and avoid distractions that could ruin their future.

“For many of the young ones that are here, you have opportunities to do great and magnificent things in the years ahead. I want to encourage you to be hopeful.

“There is a difference between those who are hopeful and jumping around with glee, which doesn't end well, and those who are hopeful and it ends well, and one of the reasons is that they (the latter) are well grounded,” he said.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah made the remark at the Miracle of Christmas Concert at the Christianborg Stake Centre of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Accra last Friday.

The concert was part of the church's “Light the world with love initiative," started seven years ago.

The initiative encourages people, including church members, to transform Christmas into a season of service.

It is a worldwide movement to touch hearts and change lives by doing the things Jesus did such as feeding the hungry, comforting the lonely, visiting the sick and afflicted, and showing kindness to everyone.

Thankful

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said as the year was drawing to a close, it was time to be “thankful first for all that we have experienced and gone through this year.

If you cast your eyes around the world, there is a lot going on. And there are a lot of people who are in despair”.

“We have the opportunity to turn around some of the things that have not yet been done and to remain grounded with our values so that in the end we will be able to achieve the tasks that are ahead of us,” the minister added.

Service, disaster victims

The Africa West Area President of the church, S. Gifford Nielson, said “we believe that everything is based on our saviour, Jesus Christ.

One of the things that he did was that He brought light and life to everyone, including the downtrodden and the sick”.

“My plans for Christmas is to help and serve others. It was a joy for us to bring relief to all those who were victims of the flood disaster due to the recent dam spillage that affected some parts of the country,” he added.

Feeding people

The Director of Communications, Africa West Area of the church, James Owusu-Ansah, in an interview, explained that the “light the world” initiative by the church was expected to encourage all members and people from other religious affiliations to perform a little act of good by helping someone.

Mr Owusu-Ansah said as part of the initiative, about 800 poor and needy people would be fed this year in the north to mark the occasion.

“Similar events will be taking place across West Africa where we have operations, so in the end, what we seek to do is to shine the light of our Saviour through service,” the communications director further indicated.



Event

The concert treated audience to a mixture of drama and musical performances such as classical, duets, and other danceable tunes by various musical groups and artistes.

The artistes included the Twinkle Voices, Transcendent Group and the Ashaiman YSA Choir.

Separate duets were performed by the Coleman Family, Ursula Essel and Tubo-Oreriba Elisha.

A multi-instrumentalist, Japheth Ekejija, put the icing on the cake with soothing violin and organ performances.

Trees within the church compound were later lighted up with fairy lights in a symbolic living of the theme for the celebration, “Let your light shine".