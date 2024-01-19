Auto body sprayers upgrade skills

Alberto Mario Noretti Jan - 19 - 2024 , 08:21

A four-day skills upgrade training for 40 auto body sprayers, including 12 women, has been held in Ho in the Volta Region.

The course, organised jointly by the Ghana Skills Development Fund (GSDF), Bamson Company Limited, Accra, and hosted by Ros Auto Company Limited, is being facilitated by the Ho Technical University (HTU).

The objective was to equip the participants with the appropriate attitudinal and mind-set change to build the necessary network to expand and sustain their businesses in the wake of competition in the contemporary society.

Topics

The training topics included attitudinal change management, the role of social intelligence, emotional intelligence, and intelligence quotient in change management.

The also comprised savings and financial management, functions of management, determination capital composition, choice of funds, investment funds and management of cash.

Presenting a paper at the opening, Head of Fashion Department, HTU, Dr Daniel Agbeko, said savings, networking and attitude were vital for the growth of businesses.

Expatiating on financial management, Dr Agbeko said it was generally concerned with procurement, allocation and control of financial resources of the business concern, to ensure regular and adequate supply of funds and returns to shareholders.

That, he said, would depend on the earning capacity, market price of the share, and the expectations of shareholders.

Support skilled workers

The Technical Trainer of Bamson Company, Moses Minta Sampong, pledged his firm’s stance to continue to support skilled workers, such as auto body sprayers, to maintain the highest service standards to attract clients, instead of relying only on advertisements.

He said the company was looking into the possibility of liaising with the university to implement its skills upgrade courses.

The GSDF Field Monitor, Timothy Yaw Semanhyia, said such training programmes were vital to create jobs for young people and bridge the skill gap in the job market.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ros Auto Company Limited, the host of the programme, Aku Agbemakplido, said the company, which took off in Ho in 1994, had, so far, trained more than 400 auto body sprayers.

She said Ros Auto Company Limited would continue to help more young people to acquire skills in auto body spraying.