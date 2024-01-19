Krobo Donkor's hut, now Donkorkrom

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Jan - 19 - 2024 , 08:27

Until the early 1930s, the large area of forestland stretching from the banks of the Afram River at Ekye Amanfrom to its northern point at Donkorkrom, now known as Afram Plains, was uninhabited.

The area, which is about a quarter of the Eastern Region landmass due to its forest vegetation cover, was a haven or sanctuary for animals such as antelopes, deer, grass cutters, zebra, elephant, buffalo and monkeys, as well as wild animals such as lions, crocodiles and big snakes.

It was, therefore, a hunting ground for game, notwithstanding the dangers of confronting wild animals.

Therefore, the hunters who occasionally looked for prey in such a vast land did not put-up huts or dwelling places in the area.

It was only in the 1930s that one Krobo Donkor, a teacher-catechist -who was also a hunter- of a Presbyterian School at Abetifi in the now Kwahu East District, together with another hunter, Nana Attakora, and his friend decided to undertake a hunting expedition to a portion of the area, which is now known as Donkorkrom, 75 kilometres away from Ekye Amanfrom.

Krobo Donkor, who hailed from Somanya, used to meet Nana Attakora during night hunting expeditions in the area.

Friendship

Their friendship grew so Nana Attakora joined Krobo Donkor, who had put up a hut to establish a settlement.

The duo, Krobo Donkor and Nana Attakora, and his assistant or helper by name Attakora Nyame, had to spiritually fortify themselves against all dangers first, especially from the wild animals, before they could stay in the settlement which became known as Donkorkrom.

The meat they got from hunting was sent to Aveyime in the Volta Region to sell, and they made huge sums of money.

Giving the historical background of the issue, the Chief of Donkorkrom Number One, Nana Akuamoah Boateng Tano II, said despite Krobo Donkor's spiritual fortification against wild animals, he could not survive an attack by a wild animal.

According to him, Krobo Donkor was seriously wounded by a wild animal and died on his way for treatment at Dodowa.

Nana Tano indicated that after the death of Krobo Donkor, the settlement, which was initially called Krobo Donkor, was renamed Donkorkrom, meaning Donkor township.

The Chief stated that in those days, no human being could survive in such a dangerous terrain.

However, their reliance on spiritual powers enabled them to ward off all odds, which Krobo could not survive.

Nana Tano explained that Krobo Donkor's braveness and fearlessness also contributed to the success of laying the foundation for the settlement.

Trading

He stated that because Krobo Donkor was a renowned scholar, he was able to put up a nice building to house people who came to buy meat since Donkorkrom was noted for animal meat.

Nana Tano said after the death of Krobo Donkor, none of his family or relatives came to his funeral.

Later, his boy, Attakora Nyame, who was a Grushie, took his gun and continued hunting.

Donkorkrom grew in size and population over the years. There are approximately 3,000 inhabitants of different ethnic groups including Kwahus, the traditional land owners; Akyems, Asantes, Akuapems, Dagombas, Ewes, Frafras and Hausas.

It is also a big trading centre where traders from all over the country cross the Afram River by ferry to buy and sell different types of merchandise, including foodstuffs such as cassava, maize, yam, plantain, cocoyam and manufactured goods such as textiles, bicycles and vehicles.

The town is also noted for the charcoal trade.