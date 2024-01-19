Graphic holds special church service for God's guidance

Gertrude Nyavi Jan - 19 - 2024 , 08:17

The Graphic Communications Group Ltd has held a special service to thank God for seeing the company through the previous year and also ask for His guidance for this year.

The well-attended service, held at the company’s head office in Accra yesterday, had in attendance staff of the various units, their line managers and editors of the specialised areas.

Also present were the Director, Marketing and Sales, Franklin Sowa, the Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey, the Director, Finance and Administration, Samuel Essel, as well as the Legal Manager and Company Secretary, Stephen Sah.

Some staff of the Graphic Communications Group Limited singing songs of praises at the ceremony. Picture: EDNA SALVO-KOTEY

The members praised, worshipped, gave thanks and also made supplications for divine intervention for the gift of life in good health and asked God to make them productive and successful as a company this year and beyond.

Have faith

In a word of exhortation, the General Overseer of the Living Streams International, Rev. Dr Ebenezer M. Markwei, urged the staff of the company to remain focused and have faith in the Lord in all situations.

Basing his sermon on the book of Habakkuk, Rev. Dr Markwei said the prophet, like every human being, complained in times of adversity until he decided to look up onto the Lord for the word and direction.

The Man of God urged Team Graphic to rise above every issue and challenges that might come their way in the year 2024, having faith in the Lord.

Intimidation

Rev. Dr Markwei urged staff to consider themselves as ambassadors of God and encouraged them to withstand societal challenges without succumbing to intimidation.

Rev. Dr Ebenezer Markwei (right), the General Overseer of Living Streams International, delivering his exhortation

“As ambassadors do well to stand strong in your faith and station yourself against the challenges and global trends that we are being faced with “, he said.

He further encouraged the staff to pick up the character of consistent practice of prayer as it was an essential tool to set and protect individuals from the increasing challenges in the world.

“This year and beyond, be more prayerful because prayer is the master key and also commit your ways to God and strategically position yourselves in order to actualise the purpose of God concerning your life,” the Man of God stated.

Some staff of the Graphic Communications Group Limited

As part of the service, Rev. Dr Markwei prayed for the success of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd in the year 2024, as well as the preservation of the management and staff of the company.

Starting with God

Speaking on behalf of management, Mr Sowa said traditionally, Graphic had always held a thanksgiving service to end the year, “but this time, we have decided to also start the year with a corporate special service to seek God's protection, grace, and direction for ourselves, as units and collectively for the business for this year and beyond.”

He commended the staff for their hard work in 2023, while assuring them of a promising year.