Arlene Foster to speak at Ladies in Leadership Awards 2023

Juliet Akyaa Safo Aug - 21 - 2023 , 17:01

The former First Minister of Northern Ireland and member of the UK House of Lords, Baroness Arlene Foster has been slotted to deliver the keynote address at the inaugural Ladies in Leadership Awards (LILA2023).

The event is being organised by the Africa Women’s Leadership Academy (TAWLA) under the auspices of Accra Business School and will take place on November 16, 2023, in Accra on the theme "Empowering Women, Strengthening Economies."

According to the Founder of Accra Business School, Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, the event promises to be a landmark occasion recognizing and celebrating the outstanding achievements of women across various sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

Acknowledging their vital contributions, he said the ceremony will also feature the presentation of a range of fellowships.

He said TAWLA, is committed to empowering African women through leadership and business education.

The Academy has been at the forefront of shaping female leaders, promoting gender equality, and building sustainable economic growth.

Baroness Arlene Foster

Baroness Arlene Foster, known for her long and impactful career in politics, will share her insights and wisdom on leadership, empowerment, and economic development, he stated.

Bishop Titi-Ofei said as the former First Minister of Northern Ireland, Foster's leadership style and unwavering commitment to public service have made her an inspirational figure globally.

He added that Foster's presence at LILA2023 underscores the importance of women in leadership roles and the economic landscape, reflecting the event's central theme.

"Her address is expected to inspire, challenge, and motivate attendees, including entrepreneurs, professionals, academics, and aspiring young leaders. We are thrilled to have Baroness Foster as our keynote speaker," said a spokesperson for TAWLA", he said.

"Her unique perspective and extensive experience make her an ideal voice to encourage and inspire the next generation of women leaders."