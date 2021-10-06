Anlo-Afiadanyigba robbery : five more suspects arrested

Five more suspects in connection with the robbery at Anlo-Afiadanyigba in the Volta Region have been arrested.
Two of the suspects are staff of the company.
A press statement issued and signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Alexander Kwaku Obeng did not mention the names of the two staff.
They,however, named the rest of the suspects as Haruna Toboloka aged 36, Akwesi Owusu aged 18, Famous Normesi 29, Lumor Eric aged 32, Korku Ahazi 39, Ahadzi Anane aged 26, and Ahadzi aged 33.
“Intensive police investigations and operations have resulted in the arrest of three other suspects, two of whom are staff of the company that was robbed. The names of the three suspects are being withheld for the moment because of the nature of the ongoing investigations”, it stated.
Read the full statement below: