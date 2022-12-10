All set for big concert tonite

After weeks of anticipation, the D-day is finally here, and this evening, Africa’s Afrobeat sensation, Wizkid, officially known as Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, takes the Accra Stadium by storm for his debut concert in the city he calls his ‘second home’ for the Wizkid Live Concert.
The concert of the young, dynamic, youth favourite and multiple award-winning show man promises to thrill about 40,000 expectant fans at the stadium.
Before heading to Ghana, the Grammy Award winner and Nigerian star had held similar sold-out concerts at the Accor Arena in Paris and New York’s Madison Square Garden (November 16) and a gig at the Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, The Netherlands (November 24) and the audience cannot expect anything less that a swell time and an experience they would not forget in a hurry.
Although this will be Wizkid’s third show in Ghana, having made his debut alongside the celebrated Akon in 2018, tonight’s show will be his first as the headline performer and also the first performance of the new album in Africa, further lending credence to Ghana’s efforts to the best destination for tourism and hospitality.
“The better part of Wizkid’s 2022 has been on the road, running the ‘Made in Lagos’.
“Safe to say, it is only about time to let Africa in on the party, and nowhere else would have been a better host than Wizkid’s second home,” he said on twitter when the Accra concert was announced.
Event
Wizkid Live is put together by the Finali Entertainment Group, the parent company of Live Hub Entertainment.
A number of Ghana’s best in the music industry at the moment are also billed to be on stage to lend support and also thrill their fans.
Notable among them are R2Bees, King Promise, Eugy, Efya, Darko Vibes, Kelvyn Boy, Gyakie, Yaw Tog, Asaaka Boy, among others.
Preparations
All is set for the show, and with local football on a break due to the World Cup, organisers have had ample time to get the venue ready.
When the Daily Graphic visited the venue yesterday, it observed that the stage was about 90 per cent ready, just like the entire set up.
The Director of Live Hub Entertainment, organisers of the event, Jeffrey Engmann, said they had factored in the star’s love for big spacious stages for his performance and had thus provided that.
“Our stage is bigger and better than anything that has ever been experienced on Ghanaian soil and we honestly cannot wait for the audience to experience our 360-stage set up,” he said.
For better visibility and illumination of the venue for the ambience and visual directions to enable the audience see the artistes and what they do on stage better, the organisers are promising a top-notch lighting system, with the best of light emitting diode (LED) lights to be used.
Medical, welfare
Also, the Daily Graphic observed that ambulances, as well as medical tents, had been mounted, with organisers promising to deploy all the needed medical staff for any emergency or casualty.
Knowing very well how energy would be needed to dance through the nights, there the Daily Graphic saw food and drinks stands being set up for patrons to refill their energy banks.
On the issue of restrooms, Daily Graphic also observed that a lot of work has gone into it.
Aside from the regular washrooms, a number of mobile lavatories have been positioned at vantage points to make access easy when pressed.
Security
The safety and security of both artistes and patrons have been a priority and personnel from private security companies will be strategically positioned at the various entry points, while men in uniform from the state security apparatus will also be there to make sure everyone is cleared before entry.
This is to get rid of any form of threat to put the minds of patrons at ease as they dance their hearts out.
Apart from that, ushers will be all over to attend to and direct patrons as they throng in.
Performances
The ‘yeah yeah’ crooner will give the audience the opportunity to enjoy his music with a two-hour, non-stop performance of some of his repertoire, including ‘Holla at your boy’, ‘Don't dull’, ‘Essence’, ‘Ojuelegba’ and ‘Call me every day’.
Who is Wizkid?
Wizkid is a Nigerian-born singer, songwriter, producer and executive at Starboy Worldwide and is known for his infectious Afrobeat music.
He began his musical career as a member of the Glorious Five, a group he formed with friends from his church, and was later signed to Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E), a Nigerian record label, in 2009.
He went on to release his first hit single, 'Holla at your boy', in 2011, which won him the 'Next Rate’ award at the 2011 Headies.
His debut album, ‘Superstar’, was released that same year.
Wizkid went on to release four other studio albums, including: Ayo in 2014, Sounds from the Other Side (SFTOS) in 2017, Made in Lagos in 2020 and now More Love Less Ego in 2022.
He has also collaborated with many international artistes along the way, including Drake, Beyonce, Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, Ty Dolla Sign, etc.
In 2013, he founded the Star Boy Entertainment record label. He released two of his latest works: Made in Lagos and More Love Less Ego, on that label.
His label also hosts a number of talented artistes, including Terri and LAX, and producers DJ Tunez, Legendury Beatz and Maleek Berry.
Wizkid is a prominent figure in the Afrobeat music scene and has been a pioneer in cultivating a love for the genre across the globe. Also, he has won multiple awards at the Grammys, Billboard Awards, Soul Train Awards, BET Awards and MOBO Awards.