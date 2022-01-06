Akpo community gets potable water 

The people of Akpo near Huhunya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region now have electricity-powered mechanized water system after many years of deprivation.
The facility which cost GH₵38,844 was constructed by the Koforidua Area of the Church of Pentecost as part of it's corporate social responsibility.
Nearby communities including Akpo Susie, Okper Terpurse,Akpo Sia and Akpo Akuapem are to benefit from the mechanized water system.
Hitherto, such communities with an approximate population of 2,000 depended on a polluted stream called Pengua shared with animals about five kilometers away.
The inhabitants, mostly peasant farmers who cultivate plantain, cassava and cereals were likely to contract water borne diseases such as bilharzia among others.
The water facility
Worse of all, the Pengua stream dries up during the dry season.
Also, in view of the difficulties, government employees such as nurses and teachers posted to the communities had to buy sachet water from Nkurakan 15 kilometers away before they could get potable water to drink.
Facility handing over
At a short ceremony to hand over the facility to the people at Akpo on January 5, the Koforidua Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Samuel Osei Asante, said the water situation in Akpo and it's surrounding communities came to the attention of the Area Executives of the church through a report by the then District Pastor of Huhunya, Pastor Kofi Fofie.
Based on the report the church decided to construct the facility for the community in line with the church's vision of touching lives by providing portable water for communities where the church operated.
Apostle Asante told the gathering that the initial budget estimated for the project had increased due to unexpected construction cost.
He stated that despite the expensive nature of the project, the church was elated that residents in the beneficiary communities now have access to potable water.
Potable water
The Koforidua Area Coordinator of the church, Pastor Seth Ofei Badu under whose supervision the project was executed expressed his gratitude to God for making the mechanized water system a reality despite the challenges encountered.
He was hopeful that the facility would positively impact the lives of the beneficiary communities.
The Dademankye of Akpo Bunase Community, Alfred Teye Hogah, who was at the ceremony was grateful to the church for providing them with the new water system.
He said the intervention by the church was a divine one and the community had named the water project as "Onyame na ay3”, to wit, it was the doing of God.
He appealed to the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly to help lay pipes to the surrounding villages to also benefit from the water system.