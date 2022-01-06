6 armed robbers arrested, 5 others killed

BY: graphic.com.gh
File photo
File photo

Below is the statement

Series of special Anti-Robbery intelligence-led operations were carried out throughout the country in the past 48 hours.

 During the operations, 6 robbery suspects were arrested and five others killed in a gun battle with the Police.

 Meanwhile, similar operations are in progress in the Northern and Western North Regions.

 The full detail will be communicated in due course.