6 armed robbers arrested, 5 others killed

Series of special Anti-Robbery intelligence-led operations were carried out throughout the country in the past 48 hours.
During the operations, 6 robbery suspects were arrested and five others killed in a gun battle with the Police.
Meanwhile, similar operations are in progress in the Northern and Western North Regions.
The full detail will be communicated in due course.