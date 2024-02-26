Agogohene pleads for Salt FM - NCA closes 4 stations in Bawku

Feb - 26 - 2024

The Agogo Traditional Council has appealed to the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, to intervene in the reopening of Salt FM, a private radio station that serves the communities in the traditional area.

A petition signed by the Omanhene of Agogo, Nana Akuoko Sarpong, and addressed to the minister said the station had over the years been the primary source of information for the residents of the over 65 towns and villages in the traditional area.

“After my engagement with the management of Salt FM, they have promised to rectify all infractions and to take positive steps to renew their licence and any other such requirements before the end of the first quarter of 2024”.

“I, therefore, humbly request that you intervene and direct the National Communications Authority (NCA) to reopen Salt FM and allow it the opportunity to rectify every paper work for ratification,” the Agogohene, a lawyer and one-time Minister of State, submitted in his petition.

Background

The NCA closed down Salt FM 95.9MHz in Agogo due to the station's inability to renew its licence on time, after it had expired on Saturday, December 23, last year.

The letter stated that the Agogo Traditional Area was made up of over 65 towns and villages.

It explained that the request was necessitated by the current adverse effect being suffered by the people within the over 65 towns and villages who depended heavily on Salt FM 95.9MHz for information.

“Salt FM 95.9MHZ over the years has been key in fostering community and national development dialogues within Agogo and neighbouring communities and the dissemination of information”.

“This media station has also been a key development partner of the Agogo Traditional Council, and its continuous closure disturbs the communication grid between my beloved Traditional Area, its adjoining towns and villages and the rest of the country,” the letter noted.

Nana Sarpong, therefore, appealed to the Communications and Digitalisation Minister to be considerate and allow Salt FM 95.9MHz to operate, while it took steps to renew its licence within the shortest possible time.

NCA closes 4 stations in Bawku

Meanwhile, the NCA has shut down four radio stations in Bawku in the Bawku Municipality in the Upper East Region.

The stations are Bawku FM, Source FM, Zahra FM and Gumah FM.

The Daily Graphic gathered that the exercise was carried out last Saturday amid heavy military protection following a recommendation by the Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

Advice

A statement issued by the NCA said the decision was taken upon the advice of the Ministry of National Security and the operations of the said FM stations which were believed to be fuelling the age-old conflict.

It added that inflammable utterances of the panellists and presenters of the radio stations had contributed to the escalation of the Bawku conflict, leading to loss of lives and property in the area.

“Consequently, the NCA has invoked its powers to shut down the stations in accordance with Section (1)(e) of the Electronic Communications Act,2008 (Act 775) which provides that “the Authority may suspend or revoke a licence or a frequency authorisation where the suspension or revocation is necessary because of national security or is in the public interest”.

The NCA assured the public that it would continue to work with all relevant stakeholders to execute its mandate as set out by the law and therefore called on all stakeholders to adhere to the tenets and regulations governing the communications ministry.

Background

Bawku, the once vibrant commercial town, has been the hotbed of an age-old conflict between the Kusasis and Mamprusis.

The unending conflict continues to have a negative impact on the social and economic lives of the people, compelling many public sector workers as well as public and private institutions to flee the town.

