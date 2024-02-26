Next article: As far as her legs will carry her

Advocate peace, justice - Mahama charges religious bodies

Emmanuel Bonney Feb - 26 - 2024 , 06:27

Former President and flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has charged religious organisations and bodies not to advocate only peace in their messages but justice as well.

He said that was because the lack of justice would lead to an abrogation of peace.

“I recognise that this year is an election year and there is the need for peace for us to be able to hold a successful election.

I want to affirm to you that the party that I lead, the NDC, is a party of peace and if there would be any violence, I can pledge to you and assure you that we would not be the cause of that violence,” he stressed.

“While we advocate for peace, we must not forget that there must also be justice.

So, I urge that all the faith-based organisations, including the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, also to include in your advocacy for peace the advocacy for justice because it is the lack of justice that leads to an abrogation of peace,” the former President stated.

Mr Mahama was speaking as a guest of honour on the second day of the 91st Annual National Convention (JALSA) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Ghana at Gomoa Pomadze in the Central Region last Friday.

The event brought together Ahmadis from across the country and outside to not only renew their faith but also advance the teachings of the Ahmadiyya denomination.

Present were the Ameer and Missionary in charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Ghana, Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, and some global leaders of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. It was on the theme: “A Century of Islamic Revival in Ghana”.

Examples

Mr Mahama cited cases of injustice following incidents during the by-election in the Ayawaso West Constituency and the loss of eight lives in the 2020 general election, none of whom had received justice.

“We all know what happened during the by-election in Ayawaso West Wuogon.

During that by-election, a group of people, masked men in National Security uniform, with some in police uniform, opened fire and injured several of our supporters.

As I speak, one of them is still bedridden since that time.

“He was shot in the leg, he has lost the use of that leg and because of that he is unable to go back to work, and he has to survive on the little humanitarian support that some of us continue to give him,” he said.

“For such a person, justice is needed. Yes, the President set up a commission of inquiry, the commission gave its recommendations which asked that some people be sanctioned.

As I speak now, nobody has been sanctioned,” he added.

Former President Mahama said in the case of the loss of lives during the 2020 elections, there had been no investigations, no enquiry and no compensation to the affected families, stressing that “If Allah favours the NDC and we come into office, we would make sure that these people get justice, that those who are responsible are held to account and that compensation is paid to the families of those who were injured or have died as a result of this violence”.

EC

Mr Mahama said in order to have justice, there must be an Electoral Commission (EC) that was fair and neutral and not one that sprang surprises on the political stakeholders, citing recent proposals by the EC to change the election date to November and not to use the indelible ink.

“But for our protest, the Electoral Commission was determined to hold presidential elections in November this year.

As long as you don’t have a new

Constitutional Instrument, you cannot unilaterally declare that you are not going to use indelible ink.

We need an EC that is fair and just, and is neutral among all the stakeholders in order for us to have a peaceful election,” he said.

Security services

Mr Mahama further stressed that neutral security services loyal only to the state and not to any political party were essential to peaceful elections.

“That is why I find strange the Police Service’s disassociation from the statement made by one of their own about the role of the military in elections, and I think he was right.”

The former President posited that the primary responsibility for elections security was that of the Ghana Police Service, which was responsible for the task force that made sure that elections were peaceful.

He said they invited their sister security services to participate because they did not have numbers large enough to cover all polling stations and areas, stressing “if somebody says election security is the baby of the police service, it is true.”

The Naib Ameer II of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Alhaji Suleman Ahmad Anderson, gave a background of the introduction of the Ahmaddiya Muslim Mission in Ghana.

He also cited the role of the mission in the development and growth of the country through educational institutions and health facilities, among others.

“Ahmaddiya has left an indelible mark on the religious landscape of Ghana through education, health care, moral training and inter-faith initiatives.

The Ahmadiyya Community has become an integral part of the nation’s social fabric, embodying the principles of peace, love and services,” he said.

He said those living today and witnessing the centenary celebration must count themselves fortunate to be the beneficiaries of the toils and sacrifices of the pioneering Ahmadis.

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education, Kathleen Addy, charged all citizens to be interested in politics “because we are practising a multiparty democratic system which implies that there would be multiple parties and would have different followings”.