African youth to receive training in AI

Beatrice Laryea May - 21 - 2024 , 09:44

The Vanuatu Trade Commission in Ghana, in partnership with the African Diaspora Central Bank (ADCB), has targeted to train five million youth in Artificial Intelligence (AI) across Africa for free.

The initiative to train five million youth in Africa is a strategic partnership which is aimed at bridging the digital divide to provide access to cutting-edge technology education as well as empower the next generation with the right skills to innovate, create and lead in an increasingly AI-driven world.

The project will take off in Ghana by training 300,000 youth in contents such as AI Prompt Engineering, Deep Learning and Machine Learning. It will be facilitated by Ghanaian-based IT and Consultancy Firm, Knowledge Web Centre.

The project, launched in Accra recently, brought together dignitaries, including a Justice of the Appeals Court, Justice Kweku Ackaah-Boafo, a Justice of the High Court, Justice Patricia Quansah, and the Continental Vice-President of IPGC, USA, Professor Roberts Dean.

Transformative era

Speaking at the launch, the Vanuatu Trade Commissioner to Ghana, Prof. Hugh Keku Aryee, mentioned that the union between his outfit and the ADCB was to facilitate trade and investment between the Republic of Vanuatu and West African countries.

He added that at the dawn of a global transformative era, Africa stood at the crossroads either by remaining a passive participant or taking a bold step towards becoming a leading force in the global digital economy.

“Our mission transcends mere economic transactions; it is about knitting together a tapestry of partnerships that leverage the continent’s vast resources, vibrant cultures and dynamic human capital to unlock unprecedented levels of growth and development,” he said.

AI potential

Prof. Aryee said the visionary initiative to train African youth in AI was a strategic imperative for the continent's future. He said AI was at the forefront of the revolution with its boundless potential to reshape industries, enhance productivity and solve complex societal challenges, and that for Africa, the stakes and opportunities were even high.

“Recent studies, including those by PwC, project that AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, with $6.6 trillion of this derived from increased productivity and $9.1 trillion from consumption-side effects.”

“With over 60 per cent of its population under the age of 25, Africa's youth represent not only the future of the continent but also its most significant asset in embracing the digital revolution,” Prof. Aryee said.

Budget

The Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Web Centre and the AI Africa Training Project Lead, Dr David King Boison, explained that the initiative would empower individuals, enhance job prospects and foster a new generation of technologists who would drive Africa’s future.

“The AI Africa Project is a visionary initiative set to be a game changer for our continent. With a robust budget of $500 million, generously sponsored by the African Diaspora Development Bank in partnership with the Vanuatu Trade Commission, this project is a testament to the power of collaboration and foresight,” he said.