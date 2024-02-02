Accra School of Hygiene holds matriculation for maiden degree students

Diana Mensah Feb - 02 - 2024 , 08:54

The Accra School of Hygiene, Korle Bu, has held a matriculation ceremony for the first batch of the Bachelor of Science in Environmental Health and Sanitation programme with a call on the students to be ambassadors for change, stewards of a clean environment, advocates of public health and champions of sustainable development.

The Principal of the school, Smile Kobina Ametsi, who made the call, said the institution would provide state-of-the-art facilities and hands-on experience to equip students with the skills needed to face challenges of the changing world.

In all, 65 students, made up of 38 regulars, 20 top-up level 200 and seven top-up level 300 students enrolled for the 2024 academic year to pursue the degree programme.

The event was on the theme: ”Ensuring the training of quality environmental health and sanitation professionals in attaining the SDGs Three, Four and Six by 2030 and beyond”.

The government-assisted institution, which is now affiliated to the University of Cape Coast (UCC), was established in 1925, under the ambit of the Ministry of Health to train environmental health officers to supervise the collection, transportation and disposal of solid and liquid waste in the country.

Commendation

The principal congratulated the students on choosing to embark on an educational journey with the institution.

Mr Ametsi said the theme of the event reflected the gravity of the challenges in the country and the role students could play in the realisation of the global goals.

For instance, he said, SDG Three focused on ensuring healthy lives and the promotion of the well-being of all, and, therefore, required the students to be guardians of public health, advocates for clean environments and leaders in disease prevention.

The principal said the institution was committed to providing world-class education that went beyond the traditional classroom setting, adding that the programme would ensure they received a comprehensive and globally recognised education.

He said as future environmental health and sanitation practitioners, it was the duty of the students to ensure that communities had access to safe water and proper sanitation facilities.

Mr Ametsi urged them to embrace not only the theoretical knowledge imparted to them, but also the practical aspects of their training.

“The oath you have taken today requires you to be obedient to the school authority and abide by the rules and regulations of the school, and to be of good conduct throughout your stay in the school as any breach of codes will attract the necessary sanction,” he said.

He said the programme would help to upgrade their knowledge and develop their capacity to deal with the intricate contemporary issues in environmental health.

Appeal

Mr Ametsi said with the increasing expansion and growth of the college, there was the need for enhanced infrastructure to provide a conducive learning environment for students.

He appealed to all to support the school to create modern classrooms and hostel facilities.

“Your support will not only facilitate teaching and learning, but also establish a legacy for future students to also benefit from the improved facilities,” the principal added.

Advice

The Head of Department of Civic and Environmental Engineering of UCC, Prof. Peter Appiah Obeng, advised the students to portray a high level of standards as they embark on their academic journey.

He also entreated the school authorities to ensure they keep up with standards to ensure that students received the requisite training in line with international standards.

Prof. Obeng further urged the matriculants to study hard, direct their energies to their academic and professional work to attain best results.

For his part, the acting Registrar of the Allied Health Professions Council, Daniel Atta Nyarko, said as a statutory regulatory body, it granted the school the accreditation to run its programmes.

He expressed the hope that the school would maintain the standards for which they were granted the accreditation.