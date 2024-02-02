CFR-Gh Lecture today: Foreign Minister speaks

The Council on Foreign Relations — Ghana (CFR-Gh)-- will today hold a public lecture as part of activities marking its fifth anniversary.

CFR-Gh is an independent and non-partisan think tank which focuses on international relations and diplomacy, and has one of Ghana’s astute diplomats, D.K. Osei, as its President.

Today’s public lecture scheduled for the Accra International Conference Centre, will be on the theme: “A Vision for a New Commonwealth in a Fast-evolving World” at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, will be the main speaker at the lecture.

Ms Botchwey has served as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration since January 2017.

Her extensive experience in diplomacy dates back to the second term of President John Kufuor when she served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration from 2006 to 2009.

With its aim of focusing on Ghana’s foreign policy and international affairs, especially those relating to the West African sub-region and Africa, the CFR-Gh has hosted many global personalities as part of its prestigious distinguished lecture series since it was founded in 2011

Among the distinguished personalties who have made presentations at the annual lectures are Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, UN Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed, and Ecuador’s Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces during her tenure as President of the UN General Assembly.

The Council on Foreign Relations was duly registered as a private company limited by guarantee under the name Council on Foreign Relations on February 22, 2011.

The founder members of the council who constituted the first members of the Executive Council were D.K. Osei, Kabral Blay-Amihere, Kojo Bentsi-Enchill and Brigadier-General Francis Asiedu Agemfra.

Others were Abraham Agbozo, Kwaku Sakyi-Addo, Egbert Faibille, Jnr, Lawrence R.A. Satuh and Dr Linda Akua Opongmaa Darkwa.