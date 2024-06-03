72 Schooled on quality service delivery in Central Region

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Jun - 03 - 2024 , 09:56

Seventy-two local service delivery and community stakeholders in the Central Region have been schooled on the Ghana Performance Accountability Activity project targeted at enhancing critical service delivery in some communities.

The USAID/Ghana Performance Accountability Activity is a five-year activity being implemented by Democracy International in collaboration with civil society organisations in 70 districts across the country.

In the Central Region, the project is being led by the Central and Western Fishmongers Improvement Association (CEWEFIA) in two districts, including the Gomoa West and Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem districts.

The participants, including representatives from state agencies, traditional rulers, youth groups and faith-based organisations, were sensitised to the project goals and equipped to serve as advocates for improved public service delivery in their communities.

The workshop also aimed to enhance the responsiveness of service providers to citizens' demands for quality essential services, particularly in basic education, health, water and sanitation, agriculture and fisheries.

In an address read on her behalf, the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, said she expected that the project would embolden public service providers at the local level to adhere to quality standards, by deepening the link between core Ghanaian values and standards of performance to positively impact lives in the communities.

A Programmes Officer at Democracy International, Abraham Asare, said the project aimed to highlight positive cultural attitudes among public service providers and leverage that for enhanced service provision.

The project manager at CEWEFIA said the project would work with local stakeholders to ensure they demanded accountability that would help build trust, confidence and enthusiasm among development stakeholders in the implementing districts.

One of the participants, Collins Adjei-Frimpong, indicated that the project would help accelerate development while enhancing quality service delivery in the communities.