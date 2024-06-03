Road projects progress in Greater Accra

Joshua Bediako Koomson Jun - 03 - 2024 , 09:56

The 22-kilometre road project from Dodowa to Adenta and the 5.8-kilometre road from School Junction to the Tema Motorway, both in the Greater Accra Region, are to be completed before the end of this year in a major boost to road infrastructure in the region.

Advertisement

Oswald Investment Limited, which is in charge of the two projects, has given an assurance that the dualisation of the Dodowa-Adenta road will be opened to motorists in November this year, while the School Junction to Tema Motorway project will be completed in July this year.

This came to light when the Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, was joined by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, and other officials on an inspection tour to ascertain the progress of work on road projects in the Greater Accra Region.

The Project Director of Oswald Investment Ltd, Rosby Kome-Mensah, explained that the company had completed seven kilometres of the Dodowa-Adenta road project since being awarded the contract on April 6 this year.

“Within seven weeks since we commenced work, we’ve managed to complete seven out of the 22 kilometres, and this means that we are not going to miss the deadline for completion. We are working day and night to achieve this,” he said.

Mr Kome-Mensah indicated that the separate phases of design and construction were going on concurrently. He said the project entailed a 22-kilometre dual carriage way, two-way service roads and an auxiliary lane for parking.

He said massive drainage systems would also be constructed at flood-prone areas and low-lying areas along the road to prevent flooding. In addition, he said, some of the already existing culverts along the stretch would either be extended or replaced.

The project falls within three municipal areas made up of Adenta, Kpone-Katamanso and Shai-Osudoku. Mr Kome-Mensah added that assemblies in those areas had offered massive support by collaborating to clear all the temporary structures within the project area.

School Junction

On the School Junction to the Motorway project, Group Chairman of Oswald Investment Limited, Humphrey Awuletey Williams, explained that the project scope comprised a 5.8-km two-lane dual carriage from School Junction to the Motorway, as well as a service lane from the same point.

Ongoing projects on Adenta-Dodowa road

He said the project also included walkways, cycling and vegetation lanes. Mr Williams added that the contractor would also work on the Kwabenya to Agbogba section of the road, which is about 1.8 kilometres.

He said approval for that project was received recently and the contractor would soon mobilise resources and move to site. He said there was a section of the service road that had not been connected due to encroachment, stressing, however, that there was an ongoing engagement with the encroachers to see how to resolve that.

Impact roads project

The Minister of Roads and Highway expressed his delight in the progress of work so far and assured the contractors that government would make available all the needed funds to complete all the projects.

“I’ve seen the beautiful work that some of these contractors are doing on the various projects and I must commend them. It is instructive to put on record that most of these companies are solely owned by Ghanaians and this is part of government’s effort to empower local contractors,” Mr Asenso-Boakye said.

He further said the ministry had a programme called Impact Roads Project, which sought to address the road challenges in all the densely populated areas within the country.

In Accra, for instance, he said some areas of Kaneshie, Bubuashie, Adenta, Weija-Gbawe, Dome Kwabenya and other major areas had been selected for the project.