6 Busted over AK47 rifle deal

The police have arrested six suspects for their alleged involvement in illegal AK 47 rifle transactions.
The suspects were named as Alhassan Jamah, Bashiru Salifu, Kassim Aninga, Mohammed Asako, Salifu James and Ibrahim Mohammed.
A statement signed by the Director General in charge of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Kwesi Ofori, indicated that the suspects were arrested on December 3, 2021.
First arrest
According to the statement, Jamah was the first to be arrested by the National Operations Directorate Highway Patrol team during a stop-and-search operation near Osino in the Eastern Region.
When Jamah was arrested on board a Bawku-bound Yutong bus, an AK 47 rifle with 12 rounds of ammunition was found hidden in his travelling bag.
Later, an intelligence-led operation led to the arrest of the remaining five suspects.
Custody
The statement said the six suspects were currently in police custody, assisting with investigations.
It said the Police Administration commended the Police Highway Patrol team for its vigilance and hard work.
“We also thank the passengers on board that vehicle for their cooperation and understanding during the operation,” it said.
Furthermore, it said the Police Administration assured the public of the commitment of the Police Service to work to safeguard public safety.
Asantehene’s advice
The arrests came two days after the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, had urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to ensure that all illegal firearms were retrieved from civilians.
Speaking when the IGP paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace last Wednesday, December 1, 2021, the Asantehene said there was no doubt about the fact that many illegal weapons had found their way into communities, stressing that in order to ensure absolute peace in the country, no arms should be in the wrong hands.
“It’s your responsibility to protect lives and properties in this country,” he had reminded the IGP.