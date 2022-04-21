5 Arrested over demolitions at Pampaso Number One

The Kyebi Divisional Police Command has arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in the demolition of 11 houses at Pampaso Number One, near Teacher Mante, in the Eastern Region.
They are Kwaku Boadu, a 49-year-old musician; Kwame Ahorvi, 37, a mason; Teye Dickson, 35, a mason; Kofi Afia Denyu, 33, a commercial motorbike rider, and Benjamin Anum, 25, a welder.
The suspects were identified by the victims of the demolition after a swoop by the police.
Last Monday’s demolition brought traffic to a halt on the Accra-Kumasi highway as the affected persons and some sympathisers agitated and embarked on a demonstration along the highway.
Demonstration
The over 200 demonstrators blocked the road with logs, while they burnt tyres.
However, the Kyebi Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Magnus Sam; the Chief Executive of the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly, Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng, and the Nsawam District Police Commander, Assistant superintendent of Police Francis Nartey, intervened to convince the demonstrators to quit their action on the road.
Briefing the Daily Graphic at the scene, Chief Supt Sam said so far, one Kofi Acquah had been identified as the brain behind the demolition, and efforts were being made to arrest him for questioning.
He gave an assurance that the police would work to bring all the perpetrators to book.
Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annor Dompreh, has presented building materials and some relief items to the affected persons and urged them to remain calm while the police investigated the matter.