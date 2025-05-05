Featured

2025 World Press Freedom Day: Govt assures journalists’ safety

Justice Agbenorsi May - 05 - 2025 , 10:19 5 minutes read

The Government has assured journalists and the local media of maximum protection to enhance the culture of freedom of speech and access to information among the public.

It said it was regrettable that in recent years, the country had witnessed deeply troubling incidents that undermined the safety and independence of the press.

“Acts of impunity against journalists will not define the future of journalism in the country under President John Mahama’s watch,” the Minister in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said.

“I must place it on record also that we remain unwavering in our commitment to protecting journalists and upholding the Constitution,” he added.

Speaking at the Ghana Journalists Association’s 2025 World Press Freedom Day celebration in Accra last Friday, the minister explained that the passage of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), along with other institutional reforms, had created new opportunities for credible access to information within the local media landscape, deepening democratic participation and enhancing civic engagement.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the storming of media houses by activists affiliated with political parties, assault on journalists covering public events, and the brutal murder of investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, had undermined the country’s regional leadership in press freedom.

As a result, he said, President Mahama’s government was resolute in its commitment to concluding investigations into the murder and ensuring that justice was served.

“The future of press freedom in Ghana cannot be a pendulum that swings with political sides. It must be grounded in law, safeguarded by civic vigilance, nurtured by a culture of transparency and a balance between civic rights and responsibilities.

“Under the leadership of President John Mahama, the Government of Ghana reaffirms its unwavering dedication to press freedom as a cornerstone of our democracy,” he emphasised.

The minister further called for a united front involving “security agencies, media owners, political actors, civil society, political parties, and citizens” to safeguard the rights of journalists.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu cautioned that AI’s efficiency could inadvertently lead to abuse, adding that “the faster we move, the easier it becomes to overlook scrutiny, accountability, nuance and context. When speed overtakes deliberation, the risk is not just error; it is abuse”.

He further called on media professionals to confront “this profound dilemma” with vigilance and integrity to ensure quality journalistic standards.

Event

The GJA used this year’s World Press Freedom Day to honour 24 distinguished individuals and institutions for championing press freedom and the cause of the GJA over the years at an event held on the theme: “Reporting in the Brave New World – The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media”.

The local event was christened “Celebrating champions of press freedom and Ghana’s media growth; building a resilient media in the AI era”.

The first category of awardees featured individuals who had made significant contributions to the promotion of press freedom in Ghana over the years.

They were Kabral Blay-Amihere, Gifty Affenyi Dadzie and Ajoa Yeboah-Afari, all former GJA Presidents; Chief Policy Analyst of the Ghana Institute of Public Policy Options (GIPPO), Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby; media and communications expert, Prof. Kwame Karikari; Managing Editor of The Insight, Kwesi Pratt Jnr; former Editor of the Daily Graphic, Elizabeth Ohene, and Managing Editor of the Daily Despatch, Ben Ephson Jnr.

The second category of honourees was made up of individuals who had also contributed significantly to the development of the media in Ghana over the years.

They were international business expert, Sir Sam Jonah; former GJA General Secretary, Bright Blewu; legal practitioner, Kwasi Afriyie Badu; renowned journalist and columnist, Cameron Duodu; Founder of Crystal TV, Chief Dr Crystal Djirakor, and the Founders of Ada Radio, Wilna and Alex Quarmyne.

The Embassy of the United States of America in Accra, Unilever Ghana Limited, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Electoral Commission, Innolink Ghana Limited, Friedrich Ebert Foundation, and renowned highlife musician, Abrantie Amakye Dede, were also honoured for their dedicated support to the GJA.

The Group Chairman of KGL Group of Companies, Alex Dadey; Chancellor of Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, Dr Paul Kofi Fynn, and ADB were also honoured for their support to the current administration of the GJA even at critical moments.

The reigning Journalist of the Year, Edward Adeti, received GH¢50,000 for his award-winning feat, while former GJA President and Development Chief of Pakro in the Eastern Region, Nana Kwaku Dei, known in private life as Ransford Tetteh, were among those given special recognition for their behind-the-scenes contributions to the association's success.

GJA

The President of the GJA, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, said Al presented both opportunities and challenges, stressing that it was a double-edged sword for journalism.

He added that the increasing sophistication of AI-generated content had raised concerns about the potential for the mass production of fake media, which could be incredibly difficult to distinguish from authentic content.

As a result, he said, it was important for such challenges to be confronted proactively to create the needed balance to maintain credibility.

On the country’s position on the 2025 World Press Freedom Index, he expressed concern over the decline in the country's ranking.

Mr Dwumfour said the most concerning indicator in the press freedom index was security, with Ghana falling from 72nd position in 2024 to 86th in 2025 under the security index, as well as recording a reduction in score from 82.94 per cent in 2024 to 78.93 per cent in 2025.

He underscored the need for stakeholders to intensify efforts aimed at promoting press freedom in the country.

Mr Dwumfour reaffirmed the GJA’s commitment to responsible journalism, insisting that “we shall not countenance attacks on press freedom, but we shall also not condone irresponsible practices in the media”.

He added that the GJA would continue to fight for journalists' welfare through initiatives such as the Journalists Support Fund.

For his part, the Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, called for support for media institutions to enable them to build capacity and procure tools to adapt to changes in the media landscape driven by artificial intelligence.