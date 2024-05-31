2 Upper East districts receive food supplements, WASH items

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey May - 31 - 2024 , 09:30

World Vision Ghana, a Christian relief, development and advocacy organisation, has supported two districts in the Upper East Region with water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) items and multiple micronutrient supplements for pregnant women.

The items worth GH¢72,500, which included handwashing facilities, liquid soap, dustbins and multiple micronutrient supplements for pregnant women, were handed over to the Bawku West and Tempane districts.

The beneficiary communities are Tango, Timonde and Gbantonga in Bawku West and Warinyanga and Kpipira in Tempane. The gesture, which is under the Healthy Environment and Wellness (HEAL) project and being implemented by World Vision Ghana, would benefit 10 basic schools and 10 health facilities in each of the beneficiary districts.

Investment

At separate ceremonies to hand over the items, the acting Cluster Manager, Bawku West, Isaiah Chentiwuni Jonah, said the organisation was not handing over items but rather an investment in the future of the children and the health of communities.

“These provisions are more than items as they are a testament to our dedication to fostering a healthier, cleaner and more prosperous environment for the benefit of all,” he said. He stressed that the installation of handwashing facilities and the provision of liquid soap were critical steps in promoting good hygiene practices, adding “By empowering students with the means to maintain clean hands, we are safeguarding their health and reducing absenteeism and ensuring a more conducive learning environment”.

He indicated that the distribution of the multiple micronutrients for pregnant women underscored the organisation’s commitment to maternal and child health and that the supplements were vital in ensuring that expectant mothers received the necessary nutrients to support their health and the development of their unborn children.

Gratitude

The Bawku West District Director of Health Services, Cosmos Atawoje Minyila, in a remark, thanked World Vision Ghana for the timely gesture as the items were in short supply in the district.

He indicated that for the first quarter of 2024, 47 per cent of pregnant women with 36 weeks gestation, who attended ante-natal care, were anaemic and needed the supplements to boost their blood levels before delivery.

For his part, the Tempane District Director of Health Services, Eugene Osei Yeboah, said the items would help in infection prevention and control, as well as improve the general health of expectant mothers.

