2 Education flagship programmes launched to increase access

Beatrice Laryea & Josephine Ansah Feb - 08 - 2024 , 06:05

Two flagship programmes – the Ninth Cycle of Complementary Basic Education (CBE) and Remedial Education Programme (REP)--have been launched to make education more accessible and equitable to all.

While the CBE focuses on enrolling out-of-school children between the ages of eight and 16, the REP focuses on junior and senior high school dropouts who would be offered the opportunity to re-sit their examinations.

The initiative was launched in Accra last Tuesday by the Complementary Education Agency (CEA) of the Ministry of Education on the theme: “Promoting complementary education for out-of-school learners in a changing world.”

The agency said the CBE programme would target up to 30,000 out-of-school children in eight districts in the Bono, Bono East, Upper East and Upper West regions.

Commitment

The Deputy Minister in charge of Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Mrs Gifty Twum-Ampofo, who launched the programmes, said the government was committed to human resource development in the country.

The participants

“This is a government that is developing its citizens through Free SHS and TVET because we believe that when human resource is well developed there will be accelerated development of the country,” she added.

The deputy minister called for collaboration among partners to ensure the successful implementation of the programmes.

Support

The acting Executive Director of CEA, Catherine Agyapomaa Appiah-Pinkrah, called for a concerted effort by partners to deliver on the mandate.

She said it was incumbent upon the agency to offer the right to out-of-school children to acquire education outside the formal classroom.

“It delights me to say that children are at the centre of policies, planning and programmes of the Ministry of Education for which reason we are offering out-of-school children a second chance to acquire education,” Ms Appiah-Pinkrah added.

She said with the successful rollout of CBE Cycle Eight, which was nearing completion, the agency deemed it right to implement the Cycle Nine.

“Having collaborated with the Ghana Education Service to implement CBE Cycle Six and Cycle Seven from 2018 to 2020, the CEA assumed the role as a lead agency for the programme following the passage of the Complementary Education Agency Act, 2020 (Act 1055),” Ms Appiah-Pinkrah added.