2 Daily Graphic journalists win awards

Two journalists of the Daily Graphic, the flagship newspaper of the Graphic Communication Group Limited (GCGL), have received separate awards for their exceptional reportage on road safety and manufacturing.
They are Mr Kester Aburam Korankye, a Staff Writer, and Mr Maclean Kwofi, a multimedia journalist with the paper.
Mr Korankye emerged winner of a road safety initiative by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Centre for Journalists (ICFJ) programme, while Mr Kwofi was adjudged the best in Business/Manufacturing Reporting at the seventh Flamingo Awards organised by the Institute of Financial and Economic Journalism (IFEJ).
Road safety award
The road safety award is designed to improve the quality and quantity of news coverage on key road safety issues in 15 countries that were covered by the Bloomberg Initiative for Global Road Safety.
In all, three winners — each from six countries with high numbers of road accident deaths — were selected.
The countries were Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Ghana, India and Uganda.
In Ghana, Seth Kwame Boateng of JoyNews with his documentary: “Crushed Young: Child fatalities due to road accidents”, which examined the toll road accidents had on children in Ghana, came first.
Emmanuel Kwasi Debrah of Myjoyonline with the article: “When the truck is long: Ghana’s outdated roads,” placed second.
Mr Korankye placed third with the news report: “Attaining efficient public transport system: Has BRT collapsed?”
The winners will receive $1,500, the second-placed, $1,000, and the third-placed, $500.
IFEJ awards
In all, 36 entries were received for nine categories from both public and private media houses in the country, but only seven categories qualified for the awards.
The award scheme seeks to recognise journalists and editors who provide high quality coverage of the business and financial environment in the country.
It was christened: “The Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on Business Resilience and Recovery in the Ghanaian Economy”.
Mr Kwofi was recognised for his article: “6 Years after completion: Artisan Centre stands idle — structure deteriorates” which was published in the Daily Graphic on June 4, 2021.
The article brought the attention of the government to an abandoned bamboo, cane and rattan village put up at a cost of $416,000 to serve as a permanent abode for artisans in the Greater Accra Region who were affected by the construction of the George Walker Bush (N1) and the Akuapem highways.
It highlighted the importance of a craft village as a manufacturing hub for artisans who operate in the micro, small and medium enterprise space when operationalised.
The citation
A citation accompanying the award read: “The focus of the winning entry in the Best in Business/Manufacturing Category of the IFEJ Flamingo Award 2021 was not on the typically glamorous business or manufacturing activity.
“It rather looked at a project in a rural setting, which, nonetheless, has the potential to generate socio-economic benefits far and wide.
“The reportage stood out as a typically original, self-generated piece of journalistic endeavour which was well done and followed all the journalistic code and ethics, including drawing on multiple sources for relevant data.
“The presentation was made in simple and clear language. The author made a conscious effort to point to needed policy actions and impact public policy and direction, as well as the community spirit behind projects of this nature.”