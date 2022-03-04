PKF donates to Accra Psychiatric Hospital

An accounting firm, PKF International, has donated mattresses, bedsheets, tissue paper, detergent, and a cupboard to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital to support the upkeep of the inmates.
The donation was one of the firm’s activities towards the celebration of more than 70 years of existence.
The Managing Partner of PKF International, Nana Abena Adu-Gyamfi, said the gesture was part of her outfit’s corporate social responsibility towards helping the less privileged and vulnerable in society.
"We as a company believe in corporate social responsibility, and we usually look at our neighborhood and communities to select a facility we can help; and so this year we decided to donate these few items to support the hospital," she said.
Appreciation
A Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Francisca Ntow, expressed gratitude to the company for the gesture.
The items, she said, would help the hospital to adequately cater and care for its patients.
“We are particularly happy for the mattresses because we've been in dire need of them," she said, and urged other institutions to emulate the gesture and to also support the running of the hospital.
Neglect
Ms Ntow said the regular case of relatives abandoning patients in the care of the hospital was a major challenge to the facility.
She said some patients were abandoned just two weeks after being on admission and stressed that the situation was affecting the operations of the hospital and the welfare of the patients.
“These patients need constant love and care, and, therefore, neglecting them would negatively affect them,” she said.
She appealed to corporate institutions to support the hospital in all its endeavours.
She also urged the public to extend a hand of support to mentally-ill patients, and to show them love and care, adding that “mental illness is no respecter of persons, so if you come across any of the mentally-ill patients, do extend a hand of support to them”.