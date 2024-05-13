125 Youth get scholarship from Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ghana Foundation has presented scholarship to 125 youths for the 2023/2024 academic year to pursue education at the various tertiary institutions across the country.

Nearly 54 per cent of the beneficiaries are females. Sixty five per cent are pursuing engineering programmes, 25 per cent for programmes such as Information Technology, Environmental Sciences, Nursing, Midwifery, Medicine, Pharmacy, among others.

The remaining 10 per cent are pursuing humanities and business-related programmes. A budget of $88,212.52 has been allocated to cater for the payment of school fees, accommodation/hostel fees and other approved academic materials for the beneficiaries.

The Regional Manager, Community Relations, Gold Fields Ghana, Mr Robert Siaw, explained that for 20 years a total of 2,736 youths from the host communities of the mining firm had been granted scholarships to pursue education in senior high schools and tertiary institutions in the country. Currently, he said there were 498 beneficiaries still in school.

He explained that the foundation had over the past two decades made substantial investments in various sectors such as education, water and sanitation, health, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Abdel Razak Yakubu, Executive Secretary of Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, advised the beneficiaries to be disciplined and serious with their studies, stressing that “we will request for your end of semester examination results for us to pay your school and accommodation fees”.

“We will be visiting you at your various campuses for us to know the progress you are making in your academic work”, he said, Nana Dr Adarkwa Bediako, Scholarship Committee Chairman, commended Gold Fields Ghana Foundation for their continued support, especially in education.

He called on the management of the foundation to consider awarding scholarships to the youth in the operational area who were ready to pursue Masters Programme.