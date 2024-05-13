Integrated recycling, composting plant commissioned at Akrofu

May - 13 - 2024

A waste recycling and composting plant has been commissioned at Akrofu in the Ho Municipality in the Volta Region.

The multi-million-dollar Ho Integrated Recycling Plant, put up by Jospong Group of Companies in partnership with the government, has the capacity of processing 600 tonnes of solid waste and generating 100 bags of fertiliser a day.

It enables the conversion of 60 per cent daily waste into premium-quality compost, a highly sought-after product for organic agriculture. The Minister designate for Sanitation and Water Resources, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, who performed the commissioning last Friday, said the plant was a pivotal structure for transforming waste into wealth for the nation.

She said it was also a testament to the importance the government placed on waste management in the socio-economic development of the country and environmental protection.

The minister designate commended the people of Akrofu-Xeviwofe for making land available for the project and gave an assurance that the government would continue to promote the enabling environment for an all-inclusive development of the country.

The Volta Region Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, earlier said the region had over the years strived to maintain clean surroundings and Zoomlion Ghana, part of the Jospong Group, had been of immense help in that regard.

He said the recycling plant would help Akrofu, Volta Region and the country to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals, and continue to keep the Ho municipality clean, green and healthy all the time.



Dr Letsa was optimistic the facility would promote tourism and jobs in the municipality and urged employees at the factory to work hard in the spirit of honesty to lift the image of the region to a higher pedestal.

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, said the group had translated the entire value chain of waste management into resource management, from public cleansing through collection and transportation to safe recycling, treatment and disposal.

He said the traditional waste disposal methods at landfills had become very challenging due to the increasing scarcity of arable lands, as well as the damaging effect of landfills on lands, health and the environment.

Dr Agyepong described the recycling plant as very strategic and said it would serve not only the Ho municipality, but also South Dayi, Adaklu, Agotime-Ziope, Central Tongu, Afadjato South and North Dayi districts.

He said the plant was expected to generate 1,000 direct and indirect employment for the youth, while boosting the local economy of the municipality. Already, there is also a medical waste treatment facility at the site to collect and treat hazardous healthcare waste, COVID-19 waste and waste from vaccination activities.

Dr Siaw announced plans by the Jospong Group to build a liquid waste treatment facility at the site in future to create a waste treatment hub. He said labour for the recycling and composting plant would be recruited locally.

The Paramount Queenmother of Akrofu, Mamaga Akua Nyabor VII, said the plant was cause for joy at Akrofu as it had added largely to the social status of the area. However, she expressed misgivings over the name of the plant which is prefixed by Ho although it is at Akrofu.