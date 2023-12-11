10 Leaders to attend Africa Prosperity Dialogue next year

Kester Aburam Korankye Dec - 11 - 2023 , 00:00

More than 10 African leaders are expected to attend the second edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogue set to take place in Ghana next year.

The dialogue, which will be hosted by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the Eastern Region, is on the theme: “Delivering prosperity in Africa: Produce, add value, trade”.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Graphic in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of the Africa Prosperity Network, Njack Kane, a Senegalese, and the Executive Chairman of the Africa Prosperity Network, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, said the strategic event sought to promote economic prosperity and development across the continent.

Aside from the African Heads of State whose attendance at the three-day conference has been confirmed, the list of expected attendees also include heads of all regional economic communities under the African Union, captains of industry, CEOs and renowned entrepreneurs, heads of central banks, leading global Africans, heads of chambers of commerce, heads of multinational companies with strong presence in Africa and thought leaders on Africa.

Objectives

The event which is being organised by the Africa Prosperity Network, a Ghanaian-led initiative that focuses on promoting sustainable economic growth and development in Africa, rides on the back of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), with a 1.2 billion people market.

The first edition of the conference was held last year in Ghana, and was attended by some African leaders, including Ghana's President, Nana Akufo-Addo, and Ministers of Finance and Energy from across the continent.

The upcoming event, Mr Kane said, was expected to build on the success of the first edition and would feature discussions on a wide range of topics, including trade and investment, infrastructure development and innovation.

Mr Kane said the goal of the conference was to foster collaboration and dialogue among African countries and bring together leaders from the private and public sectors to drive economic growth and prosperity on the continent.

Economic development

Mr Kane further said that the participation of more than 10 African leaders in the upcoming conference was a testament to the growing importance of economic development in Africa.

The event, he said, would also provide opportunity for leaders to share their experiences and best practices, as well as explore new opportunities for collaboration and partnership.

“It would also provide a platform for networking and knowledge-sharing with the aim of fostering new partnerships and initiatives that can contribute to Africa's economic development.

“With more than 10 African leaders set to attend, the conference has the potential to drive meaningful change and progress across the continent,” Mr Kane added.

History

For his part, Mr Otchere-Darko said the vision behind the dialogue was rooted in a deep commitment to unlocking Africa's economic potential and creating opportunities for its people.

By bringing together key stakeholders to deliberate on critical issues and forge partnerships, he said the APD would drive sustainable growth and prosperity across the continent.

He said a compact would be signed at the end of the dialogue to bind stakeholders to do what had been promised or agreed upon.

Mr Otchere-Darko explained that the compact would be presented to the AU at its summit in February next year to serve as a blueprint to guide the deliberate positioning of the continent for properity.

The compact from the first edition of the dialogue, he said, was presented to the AU by President Akufo-Addo.